Top Photos of the Day
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who later...more
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who later died at a...more
Patients exercise at the balconies of a training center, which has been converted into a quarantine house on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/WIlly Kurniawan
A coffin is standing under a plastic cover due to hygiene protection precautions, while undertaker Cassandra Yousef makes final preparations for the funeral service, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People react as a car burns at the parking lot of a Target store during protests after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota....more
Journalists get tested for the coronavirus before attending the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters gather to watch shopping carts burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis,...more
A protester is seen inside a Target near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where they gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in...more
Medical staff protest at the gates of Downing Street after the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Demonstrators confront with riot police as they try to cross barricades on a road leading to the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon's parliament is holding a legislative session, during a protest against a controversial amnesty draft law, in Beirut,...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China....more
Filipino artist Leeroy New poses with a makeshift mask he designed with recycled materials as he adapts to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the art industry, in his studio in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medical workers react as they watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they fly over the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital to salute medical workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus in...more
Protesters gather to watch an apartment building burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in...more
Police officers stand in the line in riot gear near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis,...more
A woman is pictured in the municipality of Iztapalapa as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Teachers and their children wait to board a government chartered bus bringing people back to schools of countryside towns, which are scheduled to reopen next week, in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebecca Anstine Smith, 64, a musician who plays with The National Philharmonic Orchestra practices on her harp in her home as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in Maryland. Normally Smith would be practicing with dozens of other members of...more
A boy jumps over luggage kept in a line as people wait for transportation to a railway station during an extended lockdown in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about an executive order regarding social media companies as Attorney General Bill Barr listens in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema, as the Czech top-tier soccer competition resumes after a two-month shutdown, in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A boy looks out of a bus window as teachers prepare to board government chartered buses to go back to schools in countryside towns scheduled to reopen next week, in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
