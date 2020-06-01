Top Photos of the Day
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
An NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally against the death of George Floyd, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd, near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A man walks past a damaged window display of a business during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Atlanta. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person cleans off a wall after protestors spray-painted it a night earlier, during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro rides a horse during a meeting with supporters protesting in his favor in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman walk in front of damaged cars during floods caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People run as police disperse demonstrators during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk over stones as they enjoy the hot weather in Dovedale, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
With concert halls closed due to the coronavirus, National Symphony Orchestra Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni hosts and plays on this week’s NSO@Home LIVE, a streamed performance presented and produced by NSO musicians aimed at bringing live...more
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A dead whale is pictured on the beach as workers begin to remove it in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A NYPD police officer sprays protesters as they clash during a march against the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A policeman fires a tear gas canister at protesters during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman wearing a face mask walks holding a cat during floods caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in Ilopango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Borussia Moenchengladbach players celebrate after their Bundesliga match against FC Union Berlin in front of cardboards photos of fans displayed in the stands at Borussia Park in Germany. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS
A monk is seen before a ceremony celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Buddha at a Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate against the deathof George Floyd, and of Dion Johnson, who was killed in Arizona, outside of Phoenix police headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
