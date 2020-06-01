Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
An NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally against the death of George Floyd, in Austin, Texas.   REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona    

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd, near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers  

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man walks past a damaged window display of a business during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Atlanta. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A person cleans off a wall after protestors spray-painted it a night earlier, during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro rides a horse during a meeting with supporters protesting in his favor in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman walk in front of damaged cars during floods caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People run as police disperse demonstrators during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People walk over stones as they enjoy the hot weather in Dovedale, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
With concert halls closed due to the coronavirus, National Symphony Orchestra Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni hosts and plays on this week’s NSO@Home LIVE, a streamed performance presented and produced by NSO musicians aimed at bringing live...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius    

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A dead whale is pictured on the beach as workers begin to remove it in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers    

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A NYPD police officer sprays protesters as they clash during a march against the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A policeman fires a tear gas canister at protesters during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask walks holding a cat during floods caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in Ilopango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Borussia Moenchengladbach players celebrate after their Bundesliga match against FC Union Berlin in front of cardboards photos of fans displayed in the stands at Borussia Park in Germany. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A monk is seen before a ceremony celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Buddha at a Jogye temple in Seoul,  South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters react to tear gas while they demonstrate against the deathof George Floyd, and of Dion Johnson, who was killed in Arizona, outside of Phoenix police headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
