Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump pumps his fist toward police as he walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House while walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, reacts at a makeshift memorial honoring his brother at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Riot police chase a man as they rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, near the White House. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A brick thrown by a demonstrator hits a sheriff van during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Mannequins placed between tables to make customers sit according to social distancing rules in a bar that reopened in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jim Bourg &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protests against the death of George Floyd, near the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People wearing protective face masks sit inside a movie theater during its reopening in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Children are seen in a classroom at Watlington Primary School as some schools reopen, in Watlington, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A parent wearing a protective face mask holds a placard during a protest against the return of students to school as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown, in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester wearing a face mask, holds a placard as she takes part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A man reads a Bible as protestors run from tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 1, 2020. Picture taken June 1,2020 REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
NYPD officers detain people for looting after a march against the death of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, serves customers during the reopening of La Prison du Bouffay restaurant at midnight in Nantes, France, June 2, 2020, as restaurants reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
The body of a woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered in a grave as another one is taken out from an ambulance for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
