Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump pumps his fist toward police as he walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House while walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in the wake of the death of...more
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, reacts at a makeshift memorial honoring his brother at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the...more
Riot police chase a man as they rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, near the White...more
A brick thrown by a demonstrator hits a sheriff van during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Mannequins placed between tables to make customers sit according to social distancing rules in a bar that reopened in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protests against the death of George Floyd, near the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wearing protective face masks sit inside a movie theater during its reopening in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children are seen in a classroom at Watlington Primary School as some schools reopen, in Watlington, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A parent wearing a protective face mask holds a placard during a protest against the return of students to school as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown, in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester wearing a face mask, holds a placard as she takes part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF...more
A man reads a Bible as protestors run from tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 1, 2020. Picture taken June 1,2020 REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant ...more
NYPD officers detain people for looting after a march against the death of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, serves customers during the reopening of La Prison du Bouffay restaurant at midnight in Nantes, France, June 2, 2020, as restaurants reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak....more
The body of a woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered in a grave as another one is taken out from an ambulance for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op
President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd
Demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd spread to cities around the world.
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2020.
Weekend of rage across America
The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.