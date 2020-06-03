Top Photos of the Day
A demonstrator reacts during a rally following the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fireworks explode over a protester with his hands up during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters scuffle with riot police during a protest over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Jockeys maintain social distance in the parade ring before the first race at Kempton Park, as racing resumes behind closed doors in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. Hugh Routledge/Pool via REUTERS
Voters wearing masks line up with social distance to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A woman attends a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of a courthouse in Paris,...more
George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, age 6, is seen during a press conference at Minneapolis City Hall in Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose in the bedroom of their Zero-Real-Estate land art installation on an alp in front of the Churfirsten mountain range and Lake Walen near Walenstadt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Protesters on horseback rally against the death of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man rides a bike carrying his family and belongings during an evacuation of a slum off the coast of the Arabian sea as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is seen queuing outside Parliament before voting on whether to end special coronavirus measures in Parliament, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer kneels during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ndelu Ndaha, 49, a farmer, carries his net through the sea as he fishes on Puru Kambera beach in Hamba Praing, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of...more
Migrants from Africa, Cuba and Haiti, who are stranded in Honduras after borders were closed due to the coronavirus, scuffle with police officers while trekking northward in an attempt to reach the U.S., in Choluteca, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Protesters lie down for a minute of silence in the position George Floyd was in when he died during a rally in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States as he stands under photos of former Philadelphia mayors during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia....more
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters rally against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An Orthodox Christian is reflected in an icon during a service inside a church located in the lower tier of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, after it was reopened in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A rainbow is seen over a building as a crow flies in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Saks Fifth Avenue is seen closed and boarded up in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
