Top Photos of the Day

A demonstrator reacts during a rally following the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Fireworks explode over a protester with his hands up during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters scuffle with riot police during a protest over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Jockeys maintain social distance in the parade ring before the first race at Kempton Park, as racing resumes behind closed doors in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. Hugh Routledge/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Voters wearing masks line up with social distance to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman attends a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of a courthouse in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, age 6, is seen during a press conference at Minneapolis City Hall in Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose in the bedroom of their Zero-Real-Estate land art installation on an alp in front of the Churfirsten mountain range and Lake Walen near Walenstadt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man rides a bike carrying his family and belongings during an evacuation of a slum off the coast of the Arabian sea as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is seen queuing outside Parliament before voting on whether to end special coronavirus measures in Parliament, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A police officer kneels during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Ndelu Ndaha, 49, a farmer, carries his net through the sea as he fishes on Puru Kambera beach in Hamba Praing, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of a courthouse in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Migrants from Africa, Cuba and Haiti, who are stranded in Honduras after borders were closed due to the coronavirus, scuffle with police officers while trekking northward in an attempt to reach the U.S., in Choluteca, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters lie down for a minute of silence in the position George Floyd was in when he died during a rally in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States as he stands under photos of former Philadelphia mayors during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign &nbsp;as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters rally against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
An Orthodox Christian is reflected in an icon during a service inside a church located in the lower tier of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, after it was reopened in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A rainbow is seen over a building as a crow flies in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Saks Fifth Avenue is seen closed and boarded up in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
