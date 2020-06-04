Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A protester and a police officer clash near Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People take part in a 'die-in' during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A man is detained by police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest, amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Women walk past an ambulance that was torched by crowds of youths protesting against the coronavirus restrictions, in the holy city of Touba, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A police officer takes a knee in front of protesters near Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A man holds a candle as he reacts at the scene of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Cemetery workers and family members carry the coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser bows her head in prayer during a vigil as protests continue on the streets near the White House over the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Pupils line up in the yard of their school, which ,according to head teacher Hlongnoin Akouavi, was damaged by sea storms and is under threat from coastal erosion, in Baguida, a suburb of Lome, Togo. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Demonstrators use the light of their cellphones as they gather during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose in the bedroom of their Zero-Real-Estate land art installation on an alp in front of the Churfirsten mountain range and Lake Walen near Walenstadt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Detained demonstrators are seen in a vehicle as police officers stand outside during a protest against the deathn of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests against the death of George Floyd, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Migrants from Africa, Cuba and Haiti, who are stranded in Honduras after borders were closed due to the coronavirus, shield from the rain during their trek northward in an attempt to reach the U.S., in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A man rides a bike carrying his family and belongings during an evacuation of a slum off the coast of the Arabian sea as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters walk onto Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers pass protesters as they arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally against the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Demonstrators take a knee in front of law enforcement officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Security personnel stand guard outside boarded up shop windows at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People cheer and watch from a building as demonstrators march from a vigil held near Gracie Mansion, as protests against the death of George Floyd continue, in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective mask takes part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
