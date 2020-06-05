Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People enjoy a water slide in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators smash down a door of the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, a construction worker who died after being arrested for not wearing a face mask in public, during the coronavirus outbreak in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators turn over a vehicle which symbolizes a police car during a protest against police brutality demanding the resignation of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Bianca Toniolo, 3, looks out of a window onboard a ferry to try and look for mermaids as she travels to the island of Sardinia to see her grandparents, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in February. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A soldier keeps watch as graduates from Virginia's James Madison High School pose for photos at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli forces during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, near Tulkarm. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months, in downtown Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
The historical Chain Bridge over the Danube river is lit in the colors of the Hungarian flag during the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Broken TV and computer screens are seen at a garbage dump near a rice field in Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A man yells in the face of a soldier at sunrise outside the White House to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Relatives take part in the funeral of Fredy Amilcar Gomez Blanco and Jason Eulises Gomez Gomez, who died after they were dragged by river flooding caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
John Landin of Las Vegas celebrates after winning a hand of blackjack during the reopening of The D hotel-casino during its reopening in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, U.S., screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Munoz &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Artist and dog trainer of the Great Moscow State Circus Mikhail Ermakov reacts during a rehearsal with dogs in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters raise their fists during a banned demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, on the Place de la Republique in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Team GB handball player Craig McClelland during a training session at Greenan Beach in Ayr, Scotland, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A woman wears a mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Centenary Square in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People wearing protective face masks walk past office buildings in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Dancers perform during the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon at Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Hospital empoloyees look through a hospital window as indigenous people from Satere Mawe ethnicity, attend a protest demanding the entrance of traditional healers and better medical care at the Hospital Nilton Lins, which inaugurated an exclusive area for indigenous people to be treated for the coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Demonstrators lie on the ground during a protest over police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A passenger covered with a plastic bag is seen at Luton Airport in Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask rides his bicycle past a large poster featuring Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A woman holds a bouquet of flowers at a public memorial after the death of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
