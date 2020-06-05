Top Photos of the Day

Bianca Toniolo, 3, looks out of a window onboard a ferry to try and look for mermaids as she travels to the island of Sardinia to see her grandparents, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in...more

Bianca Toniolo, 3, looks out of a window onboard a ferry to try and look for mermaids as she travels to the island of Sardinia to see her grandparents, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in February. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

