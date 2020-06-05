Top Photos of the Day
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People enjoy a water slide in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Demonstrators smash down a door of the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, a construction worker who died after being arrested for not wearing a face mask in public, during the coronavirus outbreak...more
Demonstrators turn over a vehicle which symbolizes a police car during a protest against police brutality demanding the resignation of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Bianca Toniolo, 3, looks out of a window onboard a ferry to try and look for mermaids as she travels to the island of Sardinia to see her grandparents, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in...more
A soldier keeps watch as graduates from Virginia's James Madison High School pose for photos at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli forces during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, near Tulkarm. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months, in downtown Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
At sunrise, a demonstrator waves goodbye at soldiers as they withdraw behind a metal fence near the White House after a night of protests in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The historical Chain Bridge over the Danube river is lit in the colors of the Hungarian flag during the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Broken TV and computer screens are seen at a garbage dump near a rice field in Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man yells in the face of a soldier at sunrise outside the White House to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives take part in the funeral of Fredy Amilcar Gomez Blanco and Jason Eulises Gomez Gomez, who died after they were dragged by river flooding caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
John Landin of Las Vegas celebrates after winning a hand of blackjack during the reopening of The D hotel-casino during its reopening in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East...more
Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, U.S., screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Artist and dog trainer of the Great Moscow State Circus Mikhail Ermakov reacts during a rehearsal with dogs in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency
Protesters raise their fists during a banned demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, on the Place de la...more
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Team GB handball player Craig McClelland during a training session at Greenan Beach in Ayr, Scotland, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman wears a mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Centenary Square in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People wearing protective face masks walk past office buildings in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dancers perform during the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon at Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hospital empoloyees look through a hospital window as indigenous people from Satere Mawe ethnicity, attend a protest demanding the entrance of traditional healers and better medical care at the Hospital Nilton Lins, which inaugurated an exclusive...more
Demonstrators lie on the ground during a protest over police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A passenger covered with a plastic bag is seen at Luton Airport in Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A man wearing a protective mask rides his bicycle past a large poster featuring Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a bouquet of flowers at a public memorial after the death of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
Thousands of demonstrators massed near the White House for another night as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd
Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage
National Guard troops have been activated in several states to assist local law enforcement as huge crowds defy curfews and take to the streets in sometimes violent protests that prompted President Trump to threaten to send in the military.
Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial
Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory.
Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.