Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2020 | 7:57am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racial inequality in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People attend the first 'corona-proof' dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd is brought inside before a memorial at Cape Fear Conference B headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina. &nbsp;Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator walks with her dog during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Rhinoceroses stand at the Lewa Savanne area at the re-opened Zoo Zurich, as Switzerland continues to ease lockdown measures, in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest in the aftermath of the death in of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Barbers shave their clients inside their barbershop named Old Trafford within the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
DaSun Millard stands next to a the sign on a traffic light post at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th St., near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People walk among an art installation of headstones bearing the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A family member of George Floyd raises a fist as she arrives for his memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A man exercises at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police officers stand guard during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest against racial inequality at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Nakia Almond holds the hand of Erin Corner, after they prayed while meeting for the first time just after viewing the body of George Floyd during a memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
