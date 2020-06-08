Top Photos of the Day
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racial inequality in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend the first 'corona-proof' dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The casket carrying the body of George Floyd is brought inside before a memorial at Cape Fear Conference B headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina. Ed Clemente/Pool via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator walks with her dog during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rhinoceroses stand at the Lewa Savanne area at the re-opened Zoo Zurich, as Switzerland continues to ease lockdown measures, in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest in the aftermath of the death in of George Floyd, in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Barbers shave their clients inside their barbershop named Old Trafford within the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
DaSun Millard stands next to a the sign on a traffic light post at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th St., near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People walk among an art installation of headstones bearing the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A family member of George Floyd raises a fist as she arrives for his memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man exercises at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers stand guard during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest against racial inequality at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Nakia Almond holds the hand of Erin Corner, after they prayed while meeting for the first time just after viewing the body of George Floyd during a memorial in the town where he was born, in Raeford, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake...more
