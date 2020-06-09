Top Photos of the Day
A protester crawls after being hit by a water canon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections spike, in...more
A mourner puts his fist into the air during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
A woman takes a picture of herself and the field of Lupinus-plants in a remote area on the island of Lolland in Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside...more
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. ...more
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo greets workers cleaning inside a toy store in Grand Central Terminal on the first day of New York City's phase one reopening. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reverend Al Sharpton is seen in the foreground as Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, wipes tears after speaking during the public viewing of Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest to honor people who died from the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers holds a silent protest near the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility where former police officer Derek Chauvin was arraigned via video conference on, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Argentine canoeist Sebastian Rossi trains in his girlfriend's pool, due to the coronavirus outbreak, as he prepares for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
People attend the first 'corona-proof' dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Barbers shave their clients inside their barbershop named Old Trafford within the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman is silhouetted against sunset sky as she performs on a slackline on the Banos del Carmen beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase three, in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest against racial inequality in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rhinoceroses stand at the Lewa Savanne area at the re-opened Zoo Zurich, as Switzerland continues to ease lockdown measures, in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker opens a parasol on a terrace at Brussels Grand Place square as restaurants and bars reopen after weeks of lockdown restrictions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man gets off a ladder as he completes a mural paying tribute to 'COVID-19 warriors' as India eases lockdown restrictions in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People wearing protective face masks stand next to coffins during a protest against racial inequality in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Current and former New York City Mayor's staff march across the Brooklyn Bridge to call for reforms during a protest against racial inequality in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Krystel Johnson, 26, poses for a portrait as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd, at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
