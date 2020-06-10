Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 7:10am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 26
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Dakar, Senegal June 9. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Dakar, Senegal June 9. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Dakar, Senegal June 9. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 26
Tasmina, 4, adjusts her protective face mask as she waits with her family for a train at a railway station in Karachi, Pakistan June 9. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tasmina, 4, adjusts her protective face mask as she waits with her family for a train at a railway station in Karachi, Pakistan June 9. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Tasmina, 4, adjusts her protective face mask as she waits with her family for a train at a railway station in Karachi, Pakistan June 9. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 26
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest for the removal of a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators hold placards as they protest for the removal of a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest for the removal of a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 26
Belgian's oldest former general practitioner Alfons Leempoels, 103, poses next to a start line intending to walk the equivalent of a marathon in his garden to raise money for scientists researching the coronavirus in Rotselaar, Belgium June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian's oldest former general practitioner Alfons Leempoels, 103, poses next to a start line intending to walk the equivalent of a marathon in his garden to raise money for scientists researching the coronavirus in Rotselaar, Belgium June 9....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Belgian's oldest former general practitioner Alfons Leempoels, 103, poses next to a start line intending to walk the equivalent of a marathon in his garden to raise money for scientists researching the coronavirus in Rotselaar, Belgium June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 26
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 26
Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are pictured during a thunderstorm over the Republican landscape reserve "Naliboksky", near the village of Rum, Belarus, June 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are pictured during a thunderstorm over the Republican landscape reserve "Naliboksky", near the village of Rum, Belarus, June 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are pictured during a thunderstorm over the Republican landscape reserve "Naliboksky", near the village of Rum, Belarus, June 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
7 / 26
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu, Nepal June 9. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections spike, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu, Nepal June 9. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 26
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 26
A boy peers from a car in front of a Cuban flag displayed for the arrival of the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent from Lombardy, Italy, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 8. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A boy peers from a car in front of a Cuban flag displayed for the arrival of the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent from Lombardy, Italy, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 8. REUTERS/Alexandre...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A boy peers from a car in front of a Cuban flag displayed for the arrival of the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent from Lombardy, Italy, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 8. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 26
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/John Sibley

A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
11 / 26
The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
12 / 26
Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
13 / 26
Uniformed officers wear protective face masks as they listen while Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch speaks as he and representatives from other New York City Police Department (NYPD) and law enforcement unions hold a news conference in New York City, June 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Uniformed officers wear protective face masks as they listen while Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch speaks as he and representatives from other New York City Police Department (NYPD) and law enforcement unions...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Uniformed officers wear protective face masks as they listen while Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch speaks as he and representatives from other New York City Police Department (NYPD) and law enforcement unions hold a news conference in New York City, June 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 26
A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 26
Siberian Husky breeder Stephen Biddlecombe sits among some of his dogs at his home, in Tonbridge, Britain, June 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Siberian Husky breeder Stephen Biddlecombe sits among some of his dogs at his home, in Tonbridge, Britain, June 4.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Siberian Husky breeder Stephen Biddlecombe sits among some of his dogs at his home, in Tonbridge, Britain, June 4.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
16 / 26
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II sprayed with graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II sprayed with graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II sprayed with graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 26
Family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 26
A diver holds gloves and protective face masks are held by a sea clean-up volunteer diver in the Mediterranea sea in May. Laurent Lombard/Operation Mer Propre via REUTERS

A diver holds gloves and protective face masks are held by a sea clean-up volunteer diver in the Mediterranea sea in May. Laurent Lombard/Operation Mer Propre via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A diver holds gloves and protective face masks are held by a sea clean-up volunteer diver in the Mediterranea sea in May. Laurent Lombard/Operation Mer Propre via REUTERS
Close
19 / 26
Bahraini prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab and his daughter pose for a photo after he was released at his house in Budaiya in Manama, Bahrain June 9. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

Bahraini prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab and his daughter pose for a photo after he was released at his house in Budaiya in Manama, Bahrain June 9. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Bahraini prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab and his daughter pose for a photo after he was released at his house in Budaiya in Manama, Bahrain June 9. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed
Close
20 / 26
Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 26
Voters line up to cast their ballots outside of a polling location after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Voters line up to cast their ballots outside of a polling location after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Voters line up to cast their ballots outside of a polling location after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
22 / 26
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, in Houston. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, in Houston. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, in Houston. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 26
People raise their fists and hold placards as the hearse carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd drives by in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People raise their fists and hold placards as the hearse carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd drives by in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People raise their fists and hold placards as the hearse carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd drives by in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 26
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
25 / 26
A Raine Island turtle aggregation in far North Queensland, Australia is seen in this picture taken in December 2019. Courtesy of Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / Handouts via REUTERS

A Raine Island turtle aggregation in far North Queensland, Australia is seen in this picture taken in December 2019. Courtesy of Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / Handouts via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A Raine Island turtle aggregation in far North Queensland, Australia is seen in this picture taken in December 2019. Courtesy of Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / Handouts via REUTERS
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 09 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 08 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 05 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd, whose death roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral in Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement."

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and politicians have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat to view the casket of George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast