Top Photos of the Day

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, pass by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Dakar, Senegal June 9. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Tasmina, 4, adjusts her protective face mask as she waits with her family for a train at a railway station in Karachi, Pakistan June 9. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest for the removal of a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belgian's oldest former general practitioner Alfons Leempoels, 103, poses next to a start line intending to walk the equivalent of a marathon in his garden to raise money for scientists researching the coronavirus in Rotselaar, Belgium June 9....more
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8....more
Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are pictured during a thunderstorm over the Republican landscape reserve "Naliboksky", near the village of Rum, Belarus, June 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the number of infections spike, in...more
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A boy peers from a car in front of a Cuban flag displayed for the arrival of the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent from Lombardy, Italy, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 8. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/John Sibley
The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Uniformed officers wear protective face masks as they listen while Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch speaks as he and representatives from other New York City Police Department (NYPD) and law enforcement unions...more
A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4....more
Siberian Husky breeder Stephen Biddlecombe sits among some of his dogs at his home, in Tonbridge, Britain, June 4. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II sprayed with graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 9. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A diver holds gloves and protective face masks are held by a sea clean-up volunteer diver in the Mediterranea sea in May. Laurent Lombard/Operation Mer Propre via REUTERS
Bahraini prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab and his daughter pose for a photo after he was released at his house in Budaiya in Manama, Bahrain June 9. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed
Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Voters line up to cast their ballots outside of a polling location after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, in Houston. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People raise their fists and hold placards as the hearse carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd drives by in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A Raine Island turtle aggregation in far North Queensland, Australia is seen in this picture taken in December 2019. Courtesy of Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / Handouts via REUTERS
