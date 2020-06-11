Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
State Patrol officers stand guard as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery work to clear the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, reacts during the U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Russian army sailors take part in a rehearsal ahead of postponed WW2 victory parade at a military base in Alabino near Moscow, Russia. Russian Defense Ministry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Team GB Rhythmic Gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison during a training session on the seafront in Hove, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
General view of an empty swimming pool at the Aqua Park during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A child runs along the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A worker of the Piedrangel crematorium looks at a man who died at home of the coronavirus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A child holds a sign as her father puts his arm around her attending a protest against racial inequality in Malverne, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man walks past a boarded-up store with the last words of George Floyd to a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Participants of a ceremony surround Andrea Diez and Fernando Montero, Argentine citizens and parents of newborn Ignacio, during the couple's first meeting with their baby in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine. The coronavirus lockdown prevented Andrea and Fernando from collecting their baby born to a surrogate mother, after almost all air travel was shut down. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People react amid fog outside Boston City Hall during a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Mayan indigenous people take part in a ceremony in memory of Domingo Choc, a 56-year-old practitioner of traditional Maya medicine who was set ablaze by a mob accusing him of witchcraft, at the Parque Central in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Women's Union Officials and members gather at a meeting against South Korea and North Korean defectors, outside Sinchon Museum, in North Korea.&nbsp; KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A mother looks on as her daughter is attended to by roadside hairdresser, openly flouting lockdown regulations amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A boy flies a handmade kite near sheep, in agriculture land named "El Shouna" at el-Marg district, east of Cairo, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace "police" with "people" as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters applaud during a rally against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
