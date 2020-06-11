Top Photos of the Day

Participants of a ceremony surround Andrea Diez and Fernando Montero, Argentine citizens and parents of newborn Ignacio, during the couple's first meeting with their baby in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine. The coronavirus...more

Participants of a ceremony surround Andrea Diez and Fernando Montero, Argentine citizens and parents of newborn Ignacio, during the couple's first meeting with their baby in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine. The coronavirus lockdown prevented Andrea and Fernando from collecting their baby born to a surrogate mother, after almost all air travel was shut down. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

