Top Photos of the Day
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
State Patrol officers stand guard as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery work to clear the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in...more
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, reacts during the U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Russian army sailors take part in a rehearsal ahead of postponed WW2 victory parade at a military base in Alabino near Moscow, Russia. Russian Defense Ministry
Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions in Union City, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Team GB Rhythmic Gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison during a training session on the seafront in Hove, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
General view of an empty swimming pool at the Aqua Park during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A child runs along the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker of the Piedrangel crematorium looks at a man who died at home of the coronavirus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A child holds a sign as her father puts his arm around her attending a protest against racial inequality in Malverne, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks past a boarded-up store with the last words of George Floyd to a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Participants of a ceremony surround Andrea Diez and Fernando Montero, Argentine citizens and parents of newborn Ignacio, during the couple's first meeting with their baby in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine. The coronavirus...more
People react amid fog outside Boston City Hall during a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mayan indigenous people take part in a ceremony in memory of Domingo Choc, a 56-year-old practitioner of traditional Maya medicine who was set ablaze by a mob accusing him of witchcraft, at the Parque Central in Guatemala City, Guatemala....more
Women's Union Officials and members gather at a meeting against South Korea and North Korean defectors, outside Sinchon Museum, in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A mother looks on as her daughter is attended to by roadside hairdresser, openly flouting lockdown regulations amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy flies a handmade kite near sheep, in agriculture land named "El Shouna" at el-Marg district, east of Cairo, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace "police" with "people" as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and...more
Protesters applaud during a rally against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
