Top Photos of the Day

Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

