Fri Jun 12, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  
1 / 22
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson  
2 / 22
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters in the pouring rain as he departs for travel to Dallas, Texas from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters in the pouring rain as he departs for travel to Dallas, Texas from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters in the pouring rain as he departs for travel to Dallas, Texas from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
3 / 22
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
4 / 22
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and now neighbours with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp;

A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and now neighbours with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and now neighbours with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak  
5 / 22
A man runs past the one hundred graves which were dug by activists of the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach symbolising the dead from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp;

A man runs past the one hundred graves which were dug by activists of the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach symbolising the dead from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A man runs past the one hundred graves which were dug by activists of the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach symbolising the dead from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  
6 / 22
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
7 / 22
Stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
8 / 22
Physio Amanda Horsburgh wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) with a patient during a physiotherapy appointment at Sheena Storah and Associates Limited Physiotherapists in Northwich as they reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Northwich, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington &nbsp;

Physio Amanda Horsburgh wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) with a patient during a physiotherapy appointment at Sheena Storah and Associates Limited Physiotherapists in Northwich as they reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Northwich, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Physio Amanda Horsburgh wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) with a patient during a physiotherapy appointment at Sheena Storah and Associates Limited Physiotherapists in Northwich as they reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Northwich, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington  
9 / 22
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
10 / 22
Demonstrators ride on motorbikes during a protest against fall in Lebanese pound &nbsp;currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators ride on motorbikes during a protest against fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Demonstrators ride on motorbikes during a protest against fall in Lebanese pound  currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    
11 / 22
People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins &nbsp;

People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins  
12 / 22
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
13 / 22
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily    

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily    
14 / 22
Maysa Talerd, 31, an entrepreneur wears her own design of the Stormtrooper face shield, as she poses with other designs, during an interview with Reuters amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Maysa Talerd, 31, an entrepreneur wears her own design of the Stormtrooper face shield, as she poses with other designs, during an interview with Reuters amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Maysa Talerd, 31, an entrepreneur wears her own design of the Stormtrooper face shield, as she poses with other designs, during an interview with Reuters amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  
15 / 22
Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, 10, a Vietnamese school girl stands next to her painting about the coronavirus at home in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, 10, a Vietnamese school girl stands next to her painting about the coronavirus at home in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, 10, a Vietnamese school girl stands next to her painting about the coronavirus at home in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
16 / 22
Matthew Trott a Scout from the Thane Rover Crew of Cwmbran in Wales salutes a statue of Robert Baden-Powell in Poole, Britain. The statue is due to be removed following protests against the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

Matthew Trott a Scout from the Thane Rover Crew of Cwmbran in Wales salutes a statue of Robert Baden-Powell in Poole, Britain. The statue is due to be removed following protests against the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Matthew Trott a Scout from the Thane Rover Crew of Cwmbran in Wales salutes a statue of Robert Baden-Powell in Poole, Britain. The statue is due to be removed following protests against the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
17 / 22
U.S. Secret Service agents watch as democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers &nbsp;

U.S. Secret Service agents watch as democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
U.S. Secret Service agents watch as democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers  
18 / 22
A demonstrator leads a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A demonstrator leads a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A demonstrator leads a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
19 / 22
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido  

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido  
20 / 22
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
21 / 22
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  
22 / 22
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

