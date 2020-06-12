Top Photos of the Day
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's...more
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters in the pouring rain as he departs for travel to Dallas, Texas from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in the...more
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and now neighbours with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey...more
A man runs past the one hundred graves which were dug by activists of the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach symbolising the dead from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Stranded passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with cancelled flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, take shelter under the NAIA Expressway, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines....more
Physio Amanda Horsburgh wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) with a patient during a physiotherapy appointment at Sheena Storah and Associates Limited Physiotherapists in Northwich as they reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus...more
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators ride on motorbikes during a protest against fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Maysa Talerd, 31, an entrepreneur wears her own design of the Stormtrooper face shield, as she poses with other designs, during an interview with Reuters amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, 10, a Vietnamese school girl stands next to her painting about the coronavirus at home in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Matthew Trott a Scout from the Thane Rover Crew of Cwmbran in Wales salutes a statue of Robert Baden-Powell in Poole, Britain. The statue is due to be removed following protests against the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Secret Service agents watch as democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....more
A demonstrator leads a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in...more
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
