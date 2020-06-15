Top Photos of the Day
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
West Point graduating cadets throw their hats in the air in celebration as U.S. Army helicopters fly overhead at the culmination of their 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony attended by U.S. President Donald Trump at West Point,...more
A rainbow appears above the deserted streets of Kathmandu during the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from the state capital in Frankfort, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up camp for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Members of the Bangladesh Police wear protective masks as they join a yoga session to boost their immune systems as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Demonstrators participate in a protest rally for Robert Fuller whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Trump supporters take part in a Make America Great Again boat parade to celebrate U.S. President Donald Trump's 74th birthday at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington....more
A man kneels during a commemoration to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police detain protesters for blocking traffic during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Tourists are seen at St. Mark's Square a day before Italy and neighboring EU countries open up borders for the first time since the coronavirus hit the country, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Pope Francis leads a traditional Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) feast Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS
A banner and a U.S. flag are placed on the Monument a la Republique during a protest against police brutality at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tens of thousands of people walk up 23rd Avenue South as they participate in a silent protest march organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Gay married couple Dawid Mycek (35) and Jakub Kwiecinski (38), who were featured in an advert for Durex condoms along with straight couples, kiss on the balcony of their apartment, as a Corpus Christi procession passes by, in Hel, Poland....more
The hands of a statue of former Belgian King Baudouin are seen covered in red paint in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Secondary school students form a human chain near a school campus to protest against a teacher's release over 'her political beliefs' as they said, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mustafa Keskin wearing a protective face mask relaxes before taking a Turkish bath in the men's section of the historical Cemberlitas Hammam in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Researchers collect blood samples from a horseshoe bat for a coronavirus test at a lab, amid concerns that the bats may pose a threat to local residents, in Chonburi province, Thailand. Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation...more
A huge Black Lives Matter banner is seen at the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sports fans of different teams light flares during a protest against racism and fascism in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
