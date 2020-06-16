Top Photos of the Day
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide hair cut service to the customers inside a salon amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle,...more
A visitor looks at penguins swimming, at the London Zoo on the first day of its reopening since lockdown restrictions ease, during the spread of the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during clashes on Saturday in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, poses for a portrait in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy is seen beside the remote-controlled robot that he build to test people for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in...more
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator is detained by police officers, during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for dignified life, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators march as cars are stopped during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants on the beach wear masks as San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program officially reopens with new protocols in place to comply with county health guidelines for coronavirus safety in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana...more
A woman kisses a child as they stand on a street painted with the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman stands inside her damaged house during Tropical Storm Amanda, at El Granjero 2 neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador. El Granjero 2 is a poor neighborhood where residents fear a lack of medical services will lead to a spread of the...more
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
