Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2020 | 7:49am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
1 / 22
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
Close
2 / 22
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Close
3 / 22
Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide hair cut service to the customers inside a salon amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide hair cut service to the customers inside a salon amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide hair cut service to the customers inside a salon amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
4 / 22
A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
Close
5 / 22
Smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS  
Close
6 / 22
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  
Close
7 / 22
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 22
A visitor looks at penguins swimming, at the London Zoo on the first day of its reopening since lockdown restrictions ease, during the spread of the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

A visitor looks at penguins swimming, at the London Zoo on the first day of its reopening since lockdown restrictions ease, during the spread of the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A visitor looks at penguins swimming, at the London Zoo on the first day of its reopening since lockdown restrictions ease, during the spread of the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    
Close
9 / 22
Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during clashes on Saturday in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, poses for a portrait in London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during clashes on Saturday in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, poses for a portrait in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during clashes on Saturday in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, poses for a portrait in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 22
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp;

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith  
Close
11 / 22
Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  
Close
12 / 22
Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy is seen beside the remote-controlled robot that he build to test people for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp;

Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy is seen beside the remote-controlled robot that he build to test people for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy is seen beside the remote-controlled robot that he build to test people for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  
Close
13 / 22
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic  

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic  
Close
14 / 22
A demonstrator is detained by police officers, during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for dignified life, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

A demonstrator is detained by police officers, during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for dignified life, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by police officers, during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for dignified life, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  
Close
15 / 22
Demonstrators march as cars are stopped during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators march as cars are stopped during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrators march as cars are stopped during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 22
Participants on the beach wear masks as San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program officially reopens with new protocols in place to comply with county health guidelines for coronavirus safety in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp;

Participants on the beach wear masks as San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program officially reopens with new protocols in place to comply with county health guidelines for coronavirus safety in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Participants on the beach wear masks as San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program officially reopens with new protocols in place to comply with county health guidelines for coronavirus safety in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake  
Close
17 / 22
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana    
Close
18 / 22
A woman kisses a child as they stand on a street painted with the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A woman kisses a child as they stand on a street painted with the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A woman kisses a child as they stand on a street painted with the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
19 / 22
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp; &nbsp;

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith    

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith    
Close
20 / 22
A woman stands inside her damaged house during Tropical Storm Amanda, at El Granjero 2 neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador. El Granjero 2 is a poor neighborhood where residents fear a lack of medical services will lead to a spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the aftermath of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Amanda. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp;

A woman stands inside her damaged house during Tropical Storm Amanda, at El Granjero 2 neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador. El Granjero 2 is a poor neighborhood where residents fear a lack of medical services will lead to a spread of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A woman stands inside her damaged house during Tropical Storm Amanda, at El Granjero 2 neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador. El Granjero 2 is a poor neighborhood where residents fear a lack of medical services will lead to a spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the aftermath of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Amanda. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas  
Close
21 / 22
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 15 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Seattle high school graduates march against racial inequality

Seattle high school graduates march against racial inequality

Seniors from Nathan Hale High School join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington

Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington

Protesters share moments of joy, grief and anger in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, even as cases worldwide surpass 8 million.

Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice

Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice

Pride, which began as an uprising led by two transgender women of color at the Stonewall Inn in New York 51 years ago, returns to its roots as the LGBTQ community marches against racial inequality.

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles

Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles

The All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ leaders, brought out tens of thousands in Hollywood, California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast