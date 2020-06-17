Top Photos of the Day
People take part in a protest against the death of teenager Guilherme Silva Guedes, 15, who disappeared in Vila Clara, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protest sign is held up in front of the Confederate Monument carved into granite at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Senator Kamala Harris look on during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Police Use of Force and Community Relations" in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
Volunteers work on a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on the street in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A little girl wearing a face mask dances in front of a toy panda at a shopping area in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide haircut service to customers inside a salon in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. REUTERS/Stringer
The children of Ahmad Yassin al-Ali and his wife Fawza Umri pose for a picture inside their tent, at Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman kisses a child as they stand on a street painted with the names of people killed by police near the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated among a woodland...more
Venezuelan migrants stand in line at a health care center at the border between Colombia and Venezuela, as they wait to return to Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
A grandmother and granddaughter hold a sign and look on as protesters march against the Confederate Monument carved into granite at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Tear gas floats in the air during clashes between police and protesters at a demonstration by French health workers in Nantes as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the...more
A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cutout photos of fans in the stands during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool
Police vehicles are parked following a protest against the death of teenager Guilherme Silva Guedes, 15, who disappeared in Vila Clara, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
