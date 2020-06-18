Top Photos of the Day
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman watches as healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells, of Louisville, that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan...more
Sinil Ralph, 17, (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with local residents on the patio of the Carlette’s Hideaway sports bar during a campaign stop in Yeadon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Doug Hassebroek pours confetti over his daughter Lydia, celebrating her graduation ceremony at their home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A statue from the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, lies after being toppled by protesters against racial inequality overnight in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk between concrete barriers newly installed by the city as protesters demonstrate against racial inequality and occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey...more
A gravedigger walks at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A statue of Confederate Commander Richard W. Dowling is removed ahead of Juneteenth in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at the National Monument area to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/via REUTERS
People take part in a protest against the death of teenager Guilherme Silva Guedes, 15, who disappeared in Vila Clara, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Indian army soldiers carry the body of their colleague, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops, to an autopsy center at the Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital in Leh. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers detain a protester near the Houses of Parliament, after the departure of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds a candle with an image of Oluwatoyin Salau during a vigil for the slain black activist, in Downtown Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman carries stones out of a rain puddle at an informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS / Anne Mimault
Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated among a woodland...more
Venezuelan migrants stand in line at a health care center at the border between Colombia and Venezuela, as they wait to return to Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Volunteers work on a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on the street in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
