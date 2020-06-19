Top Photos of the Day
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A rainbow appears behind the Lincoln Memorial as Lisa Fitzpatrick prepares to begin her day, coincidentally Juneteenth — the day celebrating Lincoln’s emancipation of African American slaves more than a century and a half ago, with a sunrise walk in...more
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Sunil Kumar, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Stringer
President Donald Trump is using a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A boy interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased the coronavirus restrictions, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child walks by newly painted George Floyd graffiti at the Cal Anderson Park Reflecting Pool as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington....more
Supporters of President Donald Trump camp outside the BOK Center, the venue for his upcoming rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
An explosion is seen after a new Iranian locally made cruise missile was fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran. West Asia News Agency via REUTERS
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Russian serviceman is seen onboard a military vehicle before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two was planned for May 9 and...more
An Alaska Army National Guard UH 60 Blackhawk helicopter hovers near "Bus 142", made famous by the "Into the Wild" book and movie, after it was deposited by a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on the ground east of the Teklanika River alongside the Stampede...more
People gesture as they take part in a protest, organised by "Women Wage Peace" grassroots movement, against Israel's planned annexation of part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, outside government offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. The placard in Hebrew...more
Members of a rescue team carry a body of landslide victim after unusually heavy rains, that killed at least 13 people overnight in Anyama near Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
Demonstrators shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's where he was shot and killed by police officers, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform a flypast over the statue of Charles de Gaulle on the Champs Elysees avenue to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader's appeal to the...more
A woman holds an electric candle in her hand at a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An Afghan man sells protective face masks in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A statue from the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, lies after being toppled by protesters against racial inequality overnight in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Supporters of Burundi's President elect Evariste Ndayishimiye attend his inauguration ceremony following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, amid the growing threat of the coronavirus, at the Ingoma stadium in Gitega, Burundi....more
A 70 meter long wing of a wind turbine is seen on its way to the Guleslettene wind park near Floro, Norway. Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
