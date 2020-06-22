Top Photos of the Day
A bird sits on a dragon sculpture at a temple during a solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A tourist swims in the Aqaba Gulf at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Revellers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official Summer Solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A student gestures as he waits with other students of the Cultural High School Class 2020 to receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony in their cars, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool as play Premier League play resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
A view shows an apartment block, which partially collapsed after a suspected gas explosion, in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests for coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma....more
Swiss police officers wearing protective masks carry away a protestor as activists of environmental group Extinction Rebellion block the Quaibruecke bridge in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People look on as an image of Harriet Tubman is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A visitor wearing a face mask looks on as Italy's La Scala opera house reopens to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, with new social distancing and hygiene rules, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Russian servicemen ride tanks along the street during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two was planned for May 9 and postponed due...more
People use a walking and biking path with 'Black Lives Matter' painted on it, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Black gun owners take part in a rally in support of the second amendment in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man reads a book as people gather on Parliament Square next to a statue of Winston Churchill during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue of U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rawan al-Aziz, a 6-year-old Syrian displaced child, from Southern Idlib countryside, poses for a picture in a tent at Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a woman during a protest against racial injustice near the site of a rally by President Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the June solstice.
Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism
People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.
Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa
President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921
In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.
Confederate monuments come down across America
Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.