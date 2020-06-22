Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A bird sits on a dragon sculpture at a temple during a solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing in Toronto, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A tourist swims in the Aqaba Gulf at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Revellers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official Summer Solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A student gestures as he waits with other students of the Cultural High School Class 2020 to receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony in their cars, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool as play Premier League play resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A view shows an apartment block, which partially collapsed after a suspected gas explosion, in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests for coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Swiss police officers wearing protective masks carry away a protestor as activists of environmental group Extinction Rebellion block the Quaibruecke bridge in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People look on as an image of Harriet Tubman is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A visitor wearing a face mask looks on as Italy's La Scala opera house reopens to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, with new social distancing and hygiene rules, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Russian servicemen ride tanks along the street during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two was planned for May 9 and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People use a walking and biking path with 'Black Lives Matter' painted on it, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Black gun owners take part in a rally in support of the second amendment in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A man reads a book as people gather on Parliament Square next to a statue of Winston Churchill during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An Oklahoma National Guard soldier stands outside the venue of U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Rawan al-Aziz, a 6-year-old Syrian displaced child, from Southern Idlib countryside, poses for a picture in a tent at Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a woman during a protest against racial injustice near the site of a rally by President Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
