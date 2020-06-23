Top Photos of the Day
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain....more
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality protests in...more
Jun 22, 2020; Talladega, AL, USA; NASCAR drivers push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace to the front of the grid on pit road before the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports TPX...more
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, attends a gathering in front of a fresco in memory of Adama Traore and George Floyd, in Stains, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Honour guards march near a World War Two monument on the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Forensic officers search near the scene of reported multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan is seen after it was announced that the statue will be removed in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus amidst its spread in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral workers carry a coffin with the body of a coronavirus victim, at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
U.S. Park Police officers deploy pepper spray as they clash with protestors during an attempt to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in the midst of racial inequality protests...more
Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs Wheel Of The Death during the Airshow, marking the reopening of facilities after the coronavirus lockdown in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A bartender talks to a patron at Lemeac restaurant on the first day after coronavirus restrictions were lifted to visit restaurants in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Barber Renan Estate gives a haircut to a child at home as part of his "Delivery Barber" service, as his shop is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests for coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS
People line up before leaving the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and crossing a separation line with Ukraine at a checkpoint, which was temporary closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and then reopened, near the...more
A balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released by a North Korean defector group on June 22, is seen found at a hill in Hongcheon, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Khadeeja Bisharat, a Palestinian artist, stands with her daughter Remas as a view shows the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Health worker collects a swab sample from a man at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Buses are seen as stranded commuters wait for transportation at a bus terminal during a protest by taxi operators over the government's financial relief for the taxi industry, amid the coronavirus lockdown, in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Two monkeys are seen sedated as veterinarians from the the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure due to the increase of the macaques population in the urban area and the tourist spots of the city of Lopburi, in Thailand....more
The UNESCO World Heritage site Sanssouci Palace is illuminated in red light to protest against the coronavirus ockdown, during the "Night of Light" in Potsdam, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade in Donetsk, Ukraine. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two was planned for May...more
