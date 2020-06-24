Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released by a North Korean defector group on June 22, is seen found at a hill in Hongcheon, South Korea, June 23. Yonhap via REUTERS
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico June 23. The building had already been damaged in a 2017 earthquake. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs in the Wheel Of The Death during the Airshow, marking the reopening of facilities after the coronavirus disease lockdown in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, June 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, raises her hand during a prayer while holding their 2-year-old daughter Memory at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 23....more
A white House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed...more
Manal Al-Essa, a Palestinian woman whose husband died of cancer, is seen through a dress she sewed for sale, on the International Widows Day, in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 23. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bumps elbows with local resident Upkar Chana while greeting voters during the Democratic congressional primary election in Queens, New York, June 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adult film star Ron Jeremy, who is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, makes his first appearance in downtown Los Angeles Criminal Court, California, June 23. Robert...more
A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstrators block an intersection during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 23. ...more
A relative touches 76-year-old Jaime, who is infected with coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A voter completes her ballot during the primary election in Louisville, Kentucky, June 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza during racial inequality protests near the White House in Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Jewish settler wearing a Jewish prayer shawl stands at the entrance to a temporary structure in the Jewish settler outpost of Maoz Ester in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen amid the spread of coronavirus disease at Carls Family YMCA summer camp in Milford, Michigan, June 23. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House as racial inequality protests continue, in Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A drive-in COVID-19 testing center is shown empty and abandoned as Los Angeles reports spike in positive tests in Ingelwood, California, June 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a Washington Nationals face mask as he arrives to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the...more
Lightning over the island of Evia is seen from the town of Artemida, Greece, Greece, June 23. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
Demonstrators march towards the White House during racial inequality protests in downtown Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Radzuma Tshimangadzo walks holding a placard with his qualifications as he seeks a job, at an intersection in Rosebank, South Africa, June 23. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A model presents a face mask made with eggplant skin by Jordanian chef Omar Sartawi, and designed by Jordanian designers Princess Nejla Asem and Salam Dajani, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Amman, Jordan, June 17. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Rayshard Brooks' coffin is transported by horse and carriage at the Forest Hills Memorial Garden in Forest Park, Georgia June 23. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
A demonstrator dressed in a vintage uniform raises his fist next to images of the 1932 coup in Thailand being projected on a white screen placed by protesters in front of the democracy monument as they demand a change in the constitution on the 88th...more
A Hindu devotee reacts after ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) cancelled the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A person views the sunrise from beside the remains of Saint Michael's Church on top of Glastonbury Tor, as the hottest day so far of the summer in Britain is predicted, in Glastonbury, southwest Britain June 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman inside her car attends a performance of the Brasilia Philharmonic Orchestra during the inauguration of the drive-in movie theatre at the parking lot of President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport Park in Brasilia, Brazil June 23....more
President Donald Trump arrives from backstage to deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
