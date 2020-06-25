Top Photos of the Day
People enjoy the hot weather on Margate beach in Margate, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Members of Youth Army movement march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Jordan Valley. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A protester reacts after spray painting a street sign on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, amid racial inequality protests in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The sun sets behind a tree as a heatwave hits France, in Baralle, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A vendor reacts as a healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus disease at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed following the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fern Street Circus performers Idrissa Bangoura and his 8 year-old daughter Mamadama entertain students and parents as they welcome them to a drive through food distribution at Clark Middle School as part of a summer meals program in San Diego,...more
A wave breaks along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House as racial inequality protests continue, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A deer crosses the road as the sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Smoke rises from wildfires near Berezovka River in Russia. ©2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS
Children play with a tire, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yoff neighbourhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Doves are released during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People enjoy the hot weather at The Durdle Door in Dorset, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A person views the sun rise from beside the remains of Saint Michael's Church on top of Glastonbury Tor, as the hottest day so far of the summer in Britain is predicted, in Glastonbury, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Host photo agency/Iliya Pitalev via REUTERS
An Israeli border police member fires a tear gas canister towards Palestinians protesting against the demolition of a house under construction by Israeli forces, in Beitunia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man holds a woman as they walk out of their flooded house after heavy rainfall in Arilje, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresenskiy via REUTERS
Parents Kirsty Anderson and Leon Stobbs with their son Theo, who was born prematurely and is now nine weeks old, leave hospital after being discharged from the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre of Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in...more
A police officer stands guard behind a newly erected fence along St John's Church near the White House, amid racial inequality protests in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives for a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fox is seen in Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An assistant of Dr. Hiba Jabbar Ashoor wears a protective face mask while taking a break at Basra Teaching Hospital, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A boy plays football outside Anfield stadium before Liverpool plays Crystal Palace in Liverpool, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The Sydney Opera House lights up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Joaquim Correia of College Barber Shop cuts a customer's hair as the provincial phase 2 of reopening begins in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Forensic workers carry the body of a man killed by a criminal faction in a clandestine cemetery during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Mallorca with a raised fist, as play resumes behind closed doors in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy cools off in a fountain during hot weather in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
