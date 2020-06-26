Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League with flares outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester Cit, in Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are reflected in a memorial wall as they arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A memorial to George Floyd is lit by morning light one month after his death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view of a toxic blue-green algae bloom on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A rainbow appears over a statue of Abraham Lincoln ahead of a racial inequality protest calling for the removal of the statue, at the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Jordan Valley. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman &nbsp;

Experts at the Observatoire Pelagis examine the bodies of dolphins, which were found dead on beaches, in a cold room at their marine research station in La Rochelle, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp;

Noah, 10, cools himself off in his garden during hot weather in Hertford, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

A NYPD police offer wears a Blue Line face mask indicating support for law enforcement at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell &nbsp; &nbsp;

Mohammad Asif, 30, stands as he carries superheroes costumes for children, while selling them along a road, as the markets are closed after Pakistani authorities re-imposed lockdowns in selected areas in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization, where a coronavirus care center has been constructed for the patients amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

A vendor reacts as a healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus disease at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Protesters take part in an anti-police brutality march near Capitol Hill as racial inequality protests continue in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators argue for and against the removal of the statue of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln during a protest at the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

A wave breaks along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Journalists maintain physical distance while Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Biden campaign event at a recreation center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp;

Protesters take part in an anti-police brutality march as racial inequality protests continue in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

A runner exercises on a hill at Sydney Park amidst the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp;

Children play with a tire, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yoff neighbourhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech as a member of his Secret Service detail stands by following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders treat the injured at the scene of a public bus crash, where the bus fell from a viaduct on the Armia Krajowa route in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

A new born baby Western lowland gorilla is seen with its mother Mambele at the Antwerp zoo in Antwerp, Belgium. &nbsp; REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

A deer crosses the road as the sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov &nbsp;

People enjoy the hot weather at The Durdle Door in Dorset, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs &nbsp;

The Sydney Opera House lights up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp;

Doves are released during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

