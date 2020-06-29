Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2020 | 7:47am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A couple draws their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher amid a coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A participant wears a face mask during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A protester throws pink liquid on an anti protester during a demonstration against racial injustice, in St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People prepare to go tubing on Salt River amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Atealla Betancourt is tested in a car for coronavirus during an outbreak, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A demonstrator is helped after he was maced during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Yann Sommer takes a selfie with the cardboard fans during their Bundesliga match in Moenchengladbach, Germany. &nbsp;REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Demonstrators react in the presence of a New York Police Department (NYPD) police officer at a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Protester and violinist, Stephanie Gangemi, continues to play music to honor Elijah McClain, as Aurora Police form a line and stand off with protesters during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Muslim boys read Koran and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda gestures as he speaks after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the first round of presidential elections in Lowicz, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Florissant police detain a woman during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Chicago Red Stars Julie Ertz (8) consoles teammate Casey Short (6) as they take a knee together during the national anthem prior to their game at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico REUTERS/Henry Romero &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, weeps at a demonstration protesting the death of her son and racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A Palestinian boy plays as disinfectants are sprayed by workers to sanitize cars and shops amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Senator Lindsey Graham walks with his golf clubs as U.S. President Donald Trump returns from the Trump National Golf Club to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People eat outside of LENA Winebar as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Jack Posobiec, a known Alt-Right leader, is escorted out of the park as others tell him to leave during a protest for racial equality at Lincoln Park in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A participant wears a decorated face mask during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A protestors holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A cyclist drives past the play area called "Joie de Vivre" in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
