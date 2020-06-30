Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A couple draws their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Former Team GB Rhythmic Gymnastic star and dancer Hannah Martin during a training session at Ouse Valley Viaduct, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, Sussex, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. speaks at the Sacramento County courtroom during a hearing on crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Relatives of victims mourn after a passenger ferry capsized in the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Coloured umbrellas are hanging on ropes over a square to advertise an upcoming wine festival at Berlin's Charlottenburg district in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
'=An injured man is seen after clashes between people and police during a visit of Italy's far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini at a village near Naples, after more than 40 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a residential complex, in Mondragone, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Students take a university entrance exam in a hall of the Belgrade Fair, following the coronavirus outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington. The child was being &nbsp;photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time demonstrators gathered outside the court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Villagers row a makeshift raft through a flooded field to reach a safer place at the flood-affected Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A demonstrator wears a protective mask during a Black Lives Matter protest near Piccadilly Circus in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
An aerial view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A person attends a public viewing at Living Stone Cathedral for Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Palmdale City Hall earlier this month in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Palmdale, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
People line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a temporary testing site after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. &nbsp;REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Virginia Galan works on her lettuce garden in the backyard of her home amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A Phantom of the Opera sign asks people to wear a mask in public in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People play in the mud as they plant rice saplings during National Paddy Day also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Members of the Armed Forces Reserve Command, participating in the protective face masks production use their phones as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen enters for a group photo, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Jan Claire Dorado, 30, a doctor assigned to the coronavirus Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, bonds with her mother and cat from behind the small plastic window on her makeshift isolation room to protect her family from potential exposure, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Newly installed social distancing makers are seen in an elevator in the Empire State Building in midtown Manhattan, as the iconic tower prepares to open to more tenants and visitors. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A car with several broken windows and a broken bumper sits at the CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) area behind duct tape after involvement in a fatal shooting, in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to a reporter as he departs the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A medical worker relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct tests for the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his window on the Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
The body of Victor, who died from the coronavirus, lies on a stretcher, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A Palestinian boy pushes a cart as a truck sprays disinfectants on a street amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves casts his ballot at a mobile polling station inside Kazansky railway terminal during a seven-day nationwide vote on constitutional reforms in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Police clash with protestors during a visit of Italy's far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini at a village near Naples, after more than 40 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a residential complex, in Mondragone, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Demonstrators with face masks protest in front of a military battalion, against the reported rape of an Embera Chami indigenous girl by soldiers, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
An Australian tourist couple toast with glasses of wine after an easing of restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, at the terrace restaurant at Catalonia Ronda hotel in front of a bullring, at sunset in downtown Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
