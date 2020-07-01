Top Photos of the Day

Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative State flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a...more

Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative State flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Suzi Altman

