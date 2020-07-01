Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative State flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, in Jackson, Mississippi. &nbsp;REUTERS/Suzi Altman &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
An injured woman is detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Protesters chant slogans during a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Greenpeace activists enter the headquarters of the party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A demonstrator stands in front of NYPD officers inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A pallbearer wearing white gloves holds a flower during the funeral of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall earlier this month, at Living Stone Cathedral in Palmdale, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Coloured umbrellas are hanging on ropes over a square to advertise an upcoming wine festival at Berlin's Charlottenburg district in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
French health workers attend a protest in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Riot police officers hold position against protesters near the Parliament buildings, as members of Sudanese pro-democracy protest on the anniversary of a major anti-military protest, while groups loyal to toppled leader Omar al-Bashir plan rival demonstrations, in Omdurman, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Students take a university entrance exam in a hall of the Belgrade Fair in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bump elbows after a hearing of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A person dressed as Spider-Man sits on a car near an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A couple walks past riot police as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A Phantom of the Opera sign asks people to wear a mask in public in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker sitting inside an ambulance takes a swab from her to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Children watch a rally through a home window fence as Palestinians call for a 'day of rage' to protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A protester chants slogans during a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S., at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A demonstrator wears a protective mask during a Black Lives Matter protest near Piccadilly Circus in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A medical worker relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct tests for the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A general view of the car market as people gather to buy vehicles before the expected increase of VAT to 15% in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohammed bin Mansour &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Desert locusts fly near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
