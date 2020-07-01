Top Photos of the Day
Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative State flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a...more
An injured woman is detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the...more
Protesters chant slogans during a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in...more
Greenpeace activists enter the headquarters of the party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A demonstrator stands in front of NYPD officers inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A pallbearer wearing white gloves holds a flower during the funeral of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall earlier this month, at Living Stone Cathedral in Palmdale, California. ...more
Coloured umbrellas are hanging on ropes over a square to advertise an upcoming wine festival at Berlin's Charlottenburg district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French health workers attend a protest in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Riot police officers hold position against protesters near the Parliament buildings, as members of Sudanese pro-democracy protest on the anniversary of a major anti-military protest, while groups loyal to toppled leader Omar al-Bashir plan rival...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students take a university entrance exam in a hall of the Belgrade Fair in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign for the coronavirus at a slum area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bump elbows after a hearing of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the...more
A person dressed as Spider-Man sits on a car near an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A couple walks past riot police as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Phantom of the Opera sign asks people to wear a mask in public in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker sitting inside an ambulance takes a swab from her to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children watch a rally through a home window fence as Palestinians call for a 'day of rage' to protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A protester chants slogans during a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S., at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator wears a protective mask during a Black Lives Matter protest near Piccadilly Circus in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A medical worker relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct tests for the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of the car market as people gather to buy vehicles before the expected increase of VAT to 15% in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohammed bin Mansour
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson...more
A child from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group wearing protective face mask looks on, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the 5th Special Frontier Platoon in the municipality of Auaris, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Desert locusts fly near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside New York's autonomous protest zone
Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law
Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2020.
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.
St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home
A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Cities across India extend lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge
With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases.