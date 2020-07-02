Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at the Belgian nursing home 'Le Jardin de Picardie' enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets, in Peruwelz, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
People detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Crews stand around the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from the pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Members of the New York Fire Department inspect a collapsed building in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Britain's Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, Britain. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Fans inside the stadium before the Bulgarian Cup FInal in Sofia. Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Smoke and dust rise from the site of an air strike on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
City workers begin to dismantle tents and barricades as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, including their East Precinct, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People watch from a school yard as a drive-by parade makes its away around town, during Canada Day celebrations in Newcastle, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
An injured woman is detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria's surge in coronavirus cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Commuters stand in line at a metro station during the final stage of the reopening of Peru's economy after ending a months-long lockdown in Lima. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A couple walks past riot police as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Greenpeace activists enter the headquarters of the party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A worker cleans off the word 'people' graffitied over the word 'police' at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after authorities retook the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
An image of Frederick Douglass is projected onto the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A man with a camel is seen in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Chinese national flags are seen on the ground during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
