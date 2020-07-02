Top Photos of the Day
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at the Belgian nursing home 'Le Jardin de Picardie' enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets, in Peruwelz, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman...more
People detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Crews stand around the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from the pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the...more
Members of the New York Fire Department inspect a collapsed building in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, Britain. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Fans inside the stadium before the Bulgarian Cup FInal in Sofia. Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final. ...more
Smoke and dust rise from the site of an air strike on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
City workers begin to dismantle tents and barricades as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, including their East Precinct, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People watch from a school yard as a drive-by parade makes its away around town, during Canada Day celebrations in Newcastle, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
An injured woman is detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in...more
Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria's surge in coronavirus cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via REUTERS
Commuters stand in line at a metro station during the final stage of the reopening of Peru's economy after ending a months-long lockdown in Lima. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A couple walks past riot police as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Greenpeace activists enter the headquarters of the party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A worker cleans off the word 'people' graffitied over the word 'police' at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after authorities retook the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson ...more
An image of Frederick Douglass is projected onto the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man with a camel is seen in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Chinese national flags are seen on the ground during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States.
Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria
Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final.
Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone
Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal."
Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone
Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law
Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2020.
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.