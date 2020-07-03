Edition:
Top photos of the day

A woman rides a scooter past the shuttered Music Box Theatre, home of the popular musical "Dear Evan Hansen" after industry group the Broadway League said Broadway theaters will remain closed through January 3, 2021, in New York, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Graffiti reading "Racist Fish" is seen on a statue of "The Little Mermaid" in Copenhagen, Denmark July 3. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Passengers wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, ride a subway train in Tokyo, Japan, July 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Soldiers await a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's Himalayan desert region of Ladakh, India, July 3. ANI/ via REUTERS TV

A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus outbreak make their way during rush hour at a railway station in Tokyo, Japan, July 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) nurses Cristina Almeida and Belisa Marcelino attend to Maria Geralda da Silva, 84, who is experiencing breathing difficulty and other symptoms of coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

President Donald Trump swings a wooden baseball bat as he attends a "Spirit of America Showcase" event in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A participant looks on during a rally of activists and supporters of the National Corps party demanding a ban on pro-Russian political parties, in Kyiv, Ukraine Jury 2. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Passengers wearing masks for protection against coronavirus are seated in between plastic barriers to maintain social distancing in a jeepney, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The property where Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI is seen in an aerial photograph in Bradford, New Hampshire, July 2. REUTERS/Drone Base

A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium July 1. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A worker, whose face was covered with marble dust as he carved a statue, poses for a photograph at his carving workshop in Sagyin, Mandalay, Myanmar, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria's surge in coronavirus cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via REUTERS

Huma cries as she waits to speak with her grandmother Salma, a coronavirus patient, using a video calling facility provided by the authorities to connect with COVID-19 patients at the LNJP hospital, in New Delhi India, July 2. Salma was declared dead by the hospital authorities after the call was connected. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dead soldier's wife cries during a national tribute ceremony, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, July 2. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Vehicles are parked at the first drive-in movie theatre for people to enjoy movies while keeping social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, July 2. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Workers paint a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural on Centre Street in lower Manhattan in New York City, July 2. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A combination photo shows dead elephants in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020. PHOTOGRAPHS OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal, as play against Getafe resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, July 2. &nbsp; REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An activist takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution following the announcement of results of the week-long vote on constitutional reforms, in central Saint Petersburg, Russia July 2. The placard reads: "The new constitution, the old president". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Mexican gray wolves, an endangered native species, are seen resting in their enclosure at the Museo del Desierto in Saltillo, Mexico July 1. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

