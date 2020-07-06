Top Photos of the Day
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country, as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Red and blue smoke is fired at the Ellipse of the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
People listen to the speaker at a rally against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after being struck in the head by a line drive by New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during workouts at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
A customer wearing a face mask gets his hair cut at a barber shop after its reopening, in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Miki Sudo (2nd R) competes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a women's world record 48.5 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A police officer walks away from local residents protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July in Galveston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People enjoy the beach as the coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, after it reopened, in Chertsey near London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi ...more
Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Palestinians fix a damaged fence at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman throws a wreath to the river as she takes part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually...more
A boy sits among Houthi followers during a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
White House guests wearing protective face masks watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House as they celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People enjoy al fresco dining at a bar in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall is seen in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Current world record holder Joey Chestnut and current women's champion Miki Sudo pose for a picture during the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz...more
People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Brooklyn Heckstall, age 7 years, stands on the Robert E. Lee Monument after her parents took her picture, as people gather on the July 4th holiday at the statue in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather for a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A child is seen in a window inside a unit at the public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the DFB Cup, in Berlin, Germany. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS
Red, white and blue lights illuminate the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The U.S. Air Force Thuderbirds demonstration team of F-16 fighter jets perform during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
