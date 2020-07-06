Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2020 | 9:20am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country, as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; Yonhap via REUTERS

Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country, as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country, as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 28
Red and blue smoke is fired at the Ellipse of the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger &nbsp;

Red and blue smoke is fired at the Ellipse of the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Red and blue smoke is fired at the Ellipse of the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger  
Close
2 / 28
People listen to the speaker at a rally against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp;

People listen to the speaker at a rally against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr  

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
People listen to the speaker at a rally against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr  
Close
3 / 28
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after being struck in the head by a line drive by New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during workouts at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after being struck in the head by a line drive by New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during workouts at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after being struck in the head by a line drive by New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during workouts at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports  
Close
4 / 28
A customer wearing a face mask gets his hair cut at a barber shop after its reopening, in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A customer wearing a face mask gets his hair cut at a barber shop after its reopening, in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A customer wearing a face mask gets his hair cut at a barber shop after its reopening, in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
5 / 28
Miki Sudo (2nd R) competes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a women's world record 48.5 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo (2nd R) competes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a women's world record 48.5 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Miki Sudo (2nd R) competes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a women's world record 48.5 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 28
A police officer walks away from local residents protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July in Galveston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

A police officer walks away from local residents protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July in Galveston, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A police officer walks away from local residents protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July in Galveston, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
7 / 28
People enjoy the beach as the coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People enjoy the beach as the coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
People enjoy the beach as the coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 28
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, after it reopened, in Chertsey near London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, after it reopened, in Chertsey near London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, after it reopened, in Chertsey near London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    
Close
9 / 28
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  ...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
10 / 28
Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond &nbsp;

Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond  
Close
11 / 28
Palestinians fix a damaged fence at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians fix a damaged fence at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
Palestinians fix a damaged fence at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 28
A woman throws a wreath to the river as she takes part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities - people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. &nbsp;REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp;

A woman throws a wreath to the river as she takes part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A woman throws a wreath to the river as she takes part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities - people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier.  REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  
Close
13 / 28
A boy sits among Houthi followers during a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy sits among Houthi followers during a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah    

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A boy sits among Houthi followers during a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah    
Close
14 / 28
White House guests wearing protective face masks watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House as they celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday in Washington. &nbsp; REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House guests wearing protective face masks watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House as they celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday in Washington.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
White House guests wearing protective face masks watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House as they celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday in Washington.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 28
People enjoy al fresco dining at a bar in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

People enjoy al fresco dining at a bar in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
People enjoy al fresco dining at a bar in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  
Close
16 / 28
A road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall is seen in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall is seen in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall is seen in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
17 / 28
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 28
Current world record holder Joey Chestnut and current women's champion Miki Sudo pose for a picture during the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp;

Current world record holder Joey Chestnut and current women's champion Miki Sudo pose for a picture during the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Current world record holder Joey Chestnut and current women's champion Miki Sudo pose for a picture during the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz  
Close
19 / 28
People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts    

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts    
Close
20 / 28
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp; &nbsp;

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr    

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr    
Close
21 / 28
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs &nbsp;

People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs  
Close
22 / 28
Brooklyn Heckstall, age 7 years, stands on the Robert E. Lee Monument after her parents took her picture, as people gather on the July 4th holiday at the statue in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Brooklyn Heckstall, age 7 years, stands on the Robert E. Lee Monument after her parents took her picture, as people gather on the July 4th holiday at the statue in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Brooklyn Heckstall, age 7 years, stands on the Robert E. Lee Monument after her parents took her picture, as people gather on the July 4th holiday at the statue in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
23 / 28
People gather for a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

People gather for a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People gather for a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
24 / 28
A child is seen in a window inside a unit at the public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown, in Melbourne, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

A child is seen in a window inside a unit at the public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown, in Melbourne, Australia.  AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A child is seen in a window inside a unit at the public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown, in Melbourne, Australia.  AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 28
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the DFB Cup, in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp;Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the DFB Cup, in Berlin, Germany.  Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the DFB Cup, in Berlin, Germany.  Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
26 / 28
Red, white and blue lights illuminate the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger &nbsp; &nbsp;

Red, white and blue lights illuminate the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger    

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Red, white and blue lights illuminate the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger    
Close
27 / 28
The U.S. Air Force Thuderbirds demonstration team of F-16 fighter jets perform during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

The U.S. Air Force Thuderbirds demonstration team of F-16 fighter jets perform during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
The U.S. Air Force Thuderbirds demonstration team of F-16 fighter jets perform during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 03 2020
Top photos of the day

Top photos of the day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 03 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 03 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates 244 years of independence with fireworks and social distancing as it fights the coronavirus outbreak and protesters march for racial equality.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo set records and retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest behind closed doors in Brooklyn due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.

Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

Soldiers handed out masks and nurses tested for COVID-19 in a military operation to protect isolated tribes including the Yanomami in the Amazon rainforest, where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast