Top Photos of the Day
Chilean nurse Damaris Silva plays the violin for a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit of the El Pino de San Bernardo hospital, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Police officers escort a prison van which is carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, as he leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters dressed in personal protective equipment prepare to distribute food throughout a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS
Visitors take pictures of the painting "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after an almost four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak in France....more
Women take part in the Ivan Kupala festival in the town of Turov, Belarus. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities - people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them...more
The entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) where Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved to according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, in the Brooklyn borough of New York...more
People are seen on a makeshift raft in a flooded village following heavy rainfall in Huangshan, Anhui province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People walk along the street before entering the area where stores are open, during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A reveller dressed up as Saint Fermin waves from a balcony in front of the town hall where the firing of "chupinazo", which opens the San Fermin festival that was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, should have taken place, in Pamplona, Spain....more
A man walks along a railway line as a commuter train approaches, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A bride walks on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as she is photographed before her wedding amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hairdresser wearing protective mask and face shield uses a hair dryer on a customer's hair between acrylic walls set up for social distancing at a hair salon, as the city eases the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, in...more
A child is seen in a window inside a unit at the public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
Palestinians fix a damaged fence at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Yazidi displaced family of Nayef al-Hamo is reflected in the mirror as they prepare to leave their home in Sharya town and head back to Sinjar following the outbreak of the coronavirusnand economic crisis, near Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal ...more
Luis Enrique and Ricardo, sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, are seen after being detained to face extradition to the U.S. on money laundering charges, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Palestinian woman gets tested for the coronavirus in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A stage designer decorates the Globe Theatre with pink tape to highlight the #scenechange campaign to save theatres in Britain, in London. REUTERS/John Sibley
A woman carries her dog in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Kite surfers are seen in the sea off the West Shore Beach as lockdown conditions in Wales ease, in Llandudno, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva charged with publicly justifying terrorism embraces her advocate during a court hearing in Pskov, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Alicia Arden stands next to a displayed police report she filed, during a news conference with her Lawyer Gloria Allred (not pictured) as they speak about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson...more
A resident picks up food distributed at a food pantry run by Revival International Center (Centro Internacional de Avivamiento) Chelsea, amid ongoing economic hardship for some people due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. ...more
An employee waits for customers outside a restaurant as the city eases the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gardeners trim back the Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room as it prepares to reopen as lockdown conditions in Wales ease, in Llanrwst, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
