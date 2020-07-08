Top Photos of the Day
An injured demonstrator receives aid as he lies on the steps of the Serbian parliament building, during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica...more
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Guests pose a they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man pushes a damaged motorbike after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NSW police officers speak to drivers hoping to cross from the state of Victoria into New South Wales (NSW) at a border check point after the border was closed in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, New South Wales, Australia....more
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an over crowded train towards capital city, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019, in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was...more
Demonstrators are seen amid tear gas during a protest at the Serbian parliament building against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
A view of an Umbrian plain covered in flowers is seen during the annual bloom in Castelluccio, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People watch as crews take down the statue to Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People are seen on a makeshift raft in a flooded village following heavy rainfall in Huangshan, Anhui province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People walk along the street before entering the area where stores are open, during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man opens the door of a damaged car seen tilted after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters dressed in personal protective equipment prepare to distribute food throughout a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS
Nuria Bosch, 29, and Dria Abramson, 29, eat lunch in a social distancing greenhouse dining pod, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in the former parking lot of the Lady Byrd Cafe in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Security forces officers use shields during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The "Sailing Yacht A", the largest private sailing yacht in the world, is seen as holidaymakers enjoy the sunny weather on the beach following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A reveller dressed up as Saint Fermin waves from a balcony in front of the town hall where the firing of "chupinazo", which opens the San Fermin festival that was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, should have taken place, in Pamplona, Spain....more
