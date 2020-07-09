Top Photos of the Day
Guests pose a they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An aerial view of a Black Lives Matter mural on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Alon Sicherman/via REUTERS
A protestors throws a rock as demonstrators clash with police officers during an anti-government rally in front of the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People enjoy a sunny and warm weather on the beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Christeson holds a sign reading "follow the money" in anticipation of justices ruling on U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by third parties, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington....more
A man opens the door of a damaged car seen tilted after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint declaration he signed with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Houthi fighters shout slogans during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program queue outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) to renew their permission to stay legally in Mexico to wait for their immigration hearing in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
An Indigenous child from Yanomami ethnic group is seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators clash with police officers during an anti-government rally in front of the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People dig graves at a cemetery where victims of the coronavirus are buried in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A police officer walks past water filled barriers after the opening ceremony of a temporary national security office, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
NSW police officers speak to drivers hoping to cross from the state of Victoria into New South Wales (NSW) at a border check point after the border was closed in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, New South Wales, Australia....more
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an over crowded train towards capital city, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mohamed Ahmed al Ameen (L), 55, and Mustapha (R), 60, who are both brick makers, prepare bricks to be fired in a kiln at an open-air factory on Tuti Island, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A satellite image shows a closeup view of a building damaged by fire at the Natanz nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran. 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
People wearing face masks wait for the train at Suzhou Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A porter, also known as a coolie, carries a sack of ration handout, received from a charity truck while others wait for their turn outside the Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask with the logo of Germany's EU council presidency as she attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
A tree log is seen being cut in the production of cricket bats at Kippax Willow workshop in Methley, near Castleford ahead of the return of county and village cricket following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Methley, near Castleford, Britain....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside hard-hit Houston as coronavirus cases surge
New COVID-19 infections are rising in 42 states, based on a Reuters analysis of the past two weeks.
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
Serbian police fired tear gas at protesters after being pelted with flares and stones as thousands protested in front of the Belgrade parliament despite warnings such gatherings could spread coronavirus infections.
First haircut since lockdown: Before and after
Londoners pose before and after their first haircut since the coronavirus lockdown.
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers
About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu.
Memories from the running of the bulls
Scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls before and after the Spanish city of Pamplona called off the festivities for the first time in four decades.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
As countries around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to safely reopen after lockdowns, public and private spaces are changing, in some cases dramatically. Here are a few examples of our world reconfigured to allow for social distancing.
New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks
The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City with 64 people reported injured or killed.
America reckons with Confederate legacy
Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.