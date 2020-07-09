Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Guests pose a they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
An aerial view of a Black Lives Matter mural on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Alon Sicherman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A protestors throws a rock as demonstrators clash with police officers during an anti-government rally in front of the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
People enjoy a sunny and warm weather on the beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Bill Christeson holds a sign reading "follow the money" in anticipation of justices ruling on U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by third parties, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man opens the door of a damaged car seen tilted after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi town, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint declaration he signed with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Houthi fighters shout slogans during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program queue outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) to renew their permission to stay legally in Mexico to wait for their immigration hearing in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
An Indigenous child from Yanomami ethnic group is seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during an anti-government rally in front of the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
People dig graves at a cemetery where victims of the coronavirus are buried in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A police officer walks past water filled barriers after the opening ceremony of a temporary national security office, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
NSW police officers speak to drivers hoping to cross from the state of Victoria into New South Wales (NSW) at a border check point after the border was closed in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, New South Wales, Australia. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an over crowded train towards capital city, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Mohamed Ahmed al Ameen (L), 55, and Mustapha (R), 60, who are both brick makers, prepare bricks to be fired in a kiln at an open-air factory on Tuti Island, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A satellite image shows a closeup view of a building damaged by fire at the Natanz nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran. 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
People wearing face masks wait for the train at Suzhou Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A porter, also known as a coolie, carries a sack of ration handout, received from a charity truck while others wait for their turn outside the Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask with the logo of Germany's EU council presidency as she attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A tree log is seen being cut in the production of cricket bats at Kippax Willow workshop in Methley, near Castleford ahead of the return of county and village cricket following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Methley, near Castleford, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
