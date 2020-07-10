Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A riot police officer extinguishes a fire during a demonstration against government plans to regulate street protests, in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Police officers carry the body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, which was found during a search operation in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Military aircraft fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Houthi fighters shout slogans during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A resident looks out from a window of the single remaining public housing tower under a lockdown, in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Melbourne, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Sandra Sanders &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Migrants throw objects at French police officers in a cloud of tear gas as police dismantle a makeshift shelter camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A worker secures coffins in the back of a truck at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A staff member looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Zebras graze under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Amber Heard (R) leaves the High Court in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Guests pose as they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program queue outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) to renew their permission to stay legally in Mexico to wait for their immigration hearing in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
An Indigenous child from Yanomami ethnic group is seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the national government and the quarantine measures in the city of Buenos Aires, during Argentina's independence day, at the Buenos Aires obelisk, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
People dig graves at a cemetery where victims of the coronavirus are buried in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A police officer walks past water filled barriers after the opening ceremony of a temporary national security office, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
NSW police officers speak to drivers hoping to cross from the state of Victoria into New South Wales (NSW) at a border check point after the border was closed in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, New South Wales, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an over crowded train towards capital city, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Mohamed Ahmed al Ameen (L), 55, and Mustapha (R), 60, who are both brick makers, prepare bricks to be fired in a kiln at an open-air factory on Tuti Island, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
People enjoy sunny and warm weather on the beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
