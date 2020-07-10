Top Photos of the Day
A riot police officer extinguishes a fire during a demonstration against government plans to regulate street protests, in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officers carry the body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, which was found during a search operation in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Military aircraft fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Houthi fighters shout slogans during a gathering of Houthi loyalists on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A resident looks out from a window of the single remaining public housing tower under a lockdown, in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
Migrants throw objects at French police officers in a cloud of tear gas as police dismantle a makeshift shelter camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A worker secures coffins in the back of a truck at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A staff member looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zebras graze under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Amber Heard (R) leaves the High Court in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests pose as they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program queue outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) to renew their permission to stay legally in Mexico to wait for their immigration hearing in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
An Indigenous child from Yanomami ethnic group is seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the national government and the quarantine measures in the city of Buenos Aires, during Argentina's independence day, at the Buenos Aires obelisk, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
People dig graves at a cemetery where victims of the coronavirus are buried in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A police officer walks past water filled barriers after the opening ceremony of a temporary national security office, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
NSW police officers speak to drivers hoping to cross from the state of Victoria into New South Wales (NSW) at a border check point after the border was closed in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, New South Wales, Australia....more
Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an over crowded train towards capital city, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mohamed Ahmed al Ameen (L), 55, and Mustapha (R), 60, who are both brick makers, prepare bricks to be fired in a kiln at an open-air factory on Tuti Island, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People enjoy sunny and warm weather on the beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers
About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu.
Inside hard-hit Houston as coronavirus cases surge
New COVID-19 infections are rising in 42 states, based on a Reuters analysis of the past two weeks.
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
Serbian police fired tear gas at protesters after being pelted with flares and stones as thousands protested in front of the Belgrade parliament despite warnings such gatherings could spread coronavirus infections.
First haircut since lockdown: Before and after
Londoners pose before and after their first haircut since the coronavirus lockdown.
Memories from the running of the bulls
Scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls before and after the Spanish city of Pamplona called off the festivities for the first time in four decades.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
As countries around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to safely reopen after lockdowns, public and private spaces are changing, in some cases dramatically. Here are a few examples of our world reconfigured to allow for social distancing.
New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks
The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City with 64 people reported injured or killed.