Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard as smoke rises from a fire onboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the podium after winning the F1 Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Kang Nan-hee, wife of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, arrives for his funeral at Seoul City Hall Plaza, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
NHRA top fuel driver Kyle Wurtzel explodes an engine on fire during qualifying for the E3 Spark Plugs Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
From left: Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida....more
Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A woman cries at a graveyard, ahead of a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is marking the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due...more
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New...more
Protesters chant at Detroit Police officers near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A parishioner, using a face shield, looks on at one entrance of the Cathedral during a mass on the first day of the reopening of temples and worship places in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators thrown flares towards riot police at an anti-government protest amid the spread of the coronavirus outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People wearing face masks line up to vote in the primary election aimed at selecting democracy candidates for the September election, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment wait to enter the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to sanitize it after he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India....more
Police officers wearing protective masks search for drugs on tourists while patrolling in the quieter Punta Ballena street in Magaluf as bars are shuttered, in Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather near the newly painted Black Lives Matter mural to protest outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise", is seen in the sky from Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A deep cleaning employee using protective gear disinfects the interior of a taxi in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
