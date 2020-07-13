Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard as smoke rises from a fire onboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the podium after winning the F1 Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta. &nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Kang Nan-hee, wife of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, arrives for his funeral at Seoul City Hall Plaza, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
NHRA top fuel driver Kyle Wurtzel explodes an engine on fire during qualifying for the E3 Spark Plugs Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
From left: Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones &nbsp;

From left: Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman cries at a graveyard, ahead of a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is marking the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman cries at a graveyard, ahead of a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is marking the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Protesters chant at Detroit Police officers near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A parishioner, using a face shield, looks on at one entrance of the Cathedral during a mass on the first day of the reopening of temples and worship places in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Demonstrators thrown flares towards riot police at an anti-government protest amid the spread of the coronavirus outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
People wearing face masks line up to vote in the primary election aimed at selecting democracy candidates for the September election, in Hong Kong, China. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lam Yik &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment wait to enter the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to sanitize it after he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment wait to enter the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to sanitize it after he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Police officers wearing protective masks search for drugs on tourists while patrolling in the quieter Punta Ballena street in Magaluf as bars are shuttered, in Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather near the newly painted Black Lives Matter mural to protest outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise", is seen in the sky from Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. &nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A deep cleaning employee using protective gear disinfects the interior of a taxi in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
