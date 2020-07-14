Top Photos of the Day

Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is...more

Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, and would be the first federal execution in 17 years, in Terre Haute, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

