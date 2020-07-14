Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 14, 2020 | 8:16am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes    

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes    
Close
1 / 25
U.S. Navy helicopters and city firefighters continue fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Navy helicopters and city firefighters continue fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
U.S. Navy helicopters and city firefighters continue fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 25
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berekely County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kimbro is credited with saving the life of young Ryleigh during a traffic stop in 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berekely County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kimbro is credited...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berekely County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kimbro is credited with saving the life of young Ryleigh during a traffic stop in 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
4 / 25
EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona &nbsp; &nbsp;

EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona    

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona    
Close
5 / 25
A woman grieves on the stoop of an apartment near the scene of the shooting, where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed when gunfire erupted near the Raymond Bush Playground during a Sunday picnic, in Brooklyn, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman grieves on the stoop of an apartment near the scene of the shooting, where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed when gunfire erupted near the Raymond Bush Playground during a Sunday picnic, in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Shannon...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A woman grieves on the stoop of an apartment near the scene of the shooting, where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed when gunfire erupted near the Raymond Bush Playground during a Sunday picnic, in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Close
6 / 25
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp;

People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak  
Close
7 / 25
A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS &nbsp;

A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS  
Close
8 / 25
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  
Close
9 / 25
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
10 / 25
Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, and would be the first federal execution in 17 years, in Terre Haute, Indiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, and would be the first federal execution in 17 years, in Terre Haute, Indiana.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  
Close
11 / 25
A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
12 / 25
Wear Esinyen, 72, and his wife Namosi Esinyen, 50, from the Turkana tribe pose for a picture in the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wear Esinyen, 72, and his wife Namosi Esinyen, 50, from the Turkana tribe pose for a picture in the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Wear Esinyen, 72, and his wife Namosi Esinyen, 50, from the Turkana tribe pose for a picture in the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 25
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
14 / 25
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp;

People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun  
Close
15 / 25
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp;

Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  
Close
16 / 25
David Northcutt, whose alleged kidnapping was thwarted by an off-duty police deputy, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event honoring law enforcement officers at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

David Northcutt, whose alleged kidnapping was thwarted by an off-duty police deputy, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event honoring law enforcement officers at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
David Northcutt, whose alleged kidnapping was thwarted by an off-duty police deputy, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event honoring law enforcement officers at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
17 / 25
A boy reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from him for a rapid antigen test to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, at a check-up point on a national highway in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp;

A boy reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from him for a rapid antigen test to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, at a check-up point on a national highway in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A boy reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from him for a rapid antigen test to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, at a check-up point on a national highway in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  
Close
18 / 25
Security guards and Palestinian Christians wrangle over a Turkish flag outside Turkey's consulate in Jerusalem, during a protest against Ankara's decision to convert Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Security guards and Palestinian Christians wrangle over a Turkish flag outside Turkey's consulate in Jerusalem, during a protest against Ankara's decision to convert Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Security guards and Palestinian Christians wrangle over a Turkish flag outside Turkey's consulate in Jerusalem, during a protest against Ankara's decision to convert Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
19 / 25
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
20 / 25
A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp; &nbsp;

A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany    

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany    
Close
21 / 25
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feed a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feed a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feed a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 25
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 25
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
24 / 25
A man reads as he lies in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing at Ibirapuera Park after it was reopened as the city eases restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

A man reads as he lies in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing at Ibirapuera Park after it was reopened as the city eases restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A man reads as he lies in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing at Ibirapuera Park after it was reopened as the city eases restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 13 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 10 2020
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Jul 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photo from the last 24 hours.

Jul 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Armed civilians enforce coronavirus curfew in Guatemala

Armed civilians enforce coronavirus curfew in Guatemala

Armed civilians patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya to ensure citizens comply with the government curfew imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

A three-alarm fire erupted on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, prompting an evacuation of the vessel and sending about 18 sailors to the hospital with minor injuries, Navy and local fire officials said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast