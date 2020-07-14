Top Photos of the Day
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. Navy helicopters and city firefighters continue fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berekely County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kimbro is credited...more
EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A woman grieves on the stoop of an apartment near the scene of the shooting, where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed when gunfire erupted near the Raymond Bush Playground during a Sunday picnic, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon...more
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to control that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Reverend Sylvester Edwards, President of the Terre Haute NAACP, kneels as other protestors hold signs near the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, to show their opposition to the death penalty and execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who is...more
A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Wear Esinyen, 72, and his wife Namosi Esinyen, 50, from the Turkana tribe pose for a picture in the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
David Northcutt, whose alleged kidnapping was thwarted by an off-duty police deputy, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event honoring law enforcement officers at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from him for a rapid antigen test to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, at a check-up point on a national highway in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Security guards and Palestinian Christians wrangle over a Turkish flag outside Turkey's consulate in Jerusalem, during a protest against Ankara's decision to convert Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad...more
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feed a group of rheas at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man reads as he lies in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing at Ibirapuera Park after it was reopened as the city eases restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A three-alarm fire erupted on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, prompting an evacuation of the vessel and sending about 18 sailors to the hospital with minor injuries, Navy and local fire officials said.