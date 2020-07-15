Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. The words on the sign in Hebrew read "Love thy neighbor". &nbsp; REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. The words on the sign in Hebrew read "Love thy neighbor".   REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun  
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau  
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling incomes or nothing, during the spread of the coronavirus in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling incomes or nothing, during the spread of the coronavirus in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido  
A male 12-day-old sea lion cub is seen with its mother Peaches in their enclosure at Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A male 12-day-old sea lion cub is seen with its mother Peaches in their enclosure at Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
School supplies lie piled up during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
School supplies lie piled up during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries an elderly woman as they cross a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A man carries an elderly woman as they cross a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A damaged bust of Cecil John Rhodes, a controversial figure in the history of South Africa, is seen after the statue had been vandalized and had the head removed in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A damaged bust of Cecil John Rhodes, a controversial figure in the history of South Africa, is seen after the statue had been vandalized and had the head removed in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes    
A promoter wears a face shield during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show, after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A promoter wears a face shield during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show, after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators in anti-government protests during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators in anti-government protests during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani  
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest after the Belarusian election commission refused to register Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo as candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest after the Belarusian election commission refused to register Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo as candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak  
Freshly dug graves are seen amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, north of Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Freshly dug graves are seen amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, north of Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris and found in a farmhouse in central Italy is seen during the return ceremony at the French embassy in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris and found in a farmhouse in central Italy is seen during the return ceremony at the French embassy in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A chimpanzee eats an apple while housed at Wildlife Waystation animal sanctuary during media access to raise awareness on World Chimpanzee Day in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A chimpanzee eats an apple while housed at Wildlife Waystation animal sanctuary during media access to raise awareness on World Chimpanzee Day in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    
Denisse Toala (3rd R, green shirt), a 16-year-old student, teaches children in an improvised school she has set up under a tree since they have been unable to attend virtual classes in the low-income neighborhood Realidad de Dios, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Denisse Toala (3rd R, green shirt), a 16-year-old student, teaches children in an improvised school she has set up under a tree since they have been unable to attend virtual classes in the low-income neighborhood Realidad de Dios, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test, amid the coronavirus outbreak, outside a tea stall at a bus terminal in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test, amid the coronavirus outbreak, outside a tea stall at a bus terminal in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave  
