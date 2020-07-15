Top Photos of the Day
A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. The words on...more
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling incomes or nothing, during the spread of the coronavirus in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A male 12-day-old sea lion cub is seen with its mother Peaches in their enclosure at Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
School supplies lie piled up during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries an elderly woman as they cross a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A girl plays with water on a summer day at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A damaged bust of Cecil John Rhodes, a controversial figure in the history of South Africa, is seen after the statue had been vandalized and had the head removed in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A promoter wears a face shield during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show, after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators in anti-government protests during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest after the Belarusian election commission refused to register Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo as candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily...more
People pose for a photo during a storm in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Freshly dug graves are seen amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, north of Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris and found in a farmhouse in central Italy is seen during the return ceremony at the French embassy in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A chimpanzee eats an apple while housed at Wildlife Waystation animal sanctuary during media access to raise awareness on World Chimpanzee Day in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Denisse Toala (3rd R, green shirt), a 16-year-old student, teaches children in an improvised school she has set up under a tree since they have been unable to attend virtual classes in the low-income neighborhood Realidad de Dios, in Guayaquil,...more
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test, amid the coronavirus outbreak, outside a tea stall at a bus terminal in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego
Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.
Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers
France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health precautions.
Coronavirus surges across America
California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.