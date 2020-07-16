Top Photos of the Day
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1,815 feet high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People wearing face masks walk along the beach as California reported its largest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day, in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors withstand a strong gust of wind created by Marine One as they watch the helicopter ascend with U.S. President Donald Trump aboard departing for travel to Atlanta, Georgia from the South Lawn at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria ...more
First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa to which he was rushed after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men grieve by the open casket of Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, who was shot and killed in the Bronx of New York City on June 29th days after his graduation from high school, during his funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Bronxville in...more
Lydia Hassebroek cools off in her backyard in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Atanasio, a ten-day-old white rhino calf, stands next to his mother Hanna, as the first white rhino born in captivity in Latin America, at Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Sameeh, the father of Palestinian prisoner Abdel-Raouf Qe'dan, crosses a day off on a calendar as he counts down the days until his son is released from an Israeli jail, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Chile's opposition congresswoman Pamela Jiles celebrates the vote during a congressional session to reject a constitutional reform on pensions proposed by opposition lawmakers, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Children cool off during a hot day on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester stands on the empty plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Young Hong Kong democrats from the so-called "resistance" or localists camp included Tiffany Yeun, Fergus Leung, Joshua Wong, Kinda Li, Sunny Cheung, Frankie Fung, Gwyneth Ho, Ventus Lau, Owen Chow, Eddie Chu, Sam Cheung, Prince Wong, Ng Kin Wai,...more
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman stays inside a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Aygepar, Tavush Province, Armenia. Hayk...more
A woman cries as she watches people being detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the Manhattan Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara prays near the coffin of Ivory Coast's late Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly during his funeral ceremony at Riviera Golf's Mosque in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Nissan workers dressed in costumes from "La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)" take part in a protest outside Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A hand of actor Johnny Depp is pictured as he arrives at the High Court in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators in anti-government protests during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Performers train for the Cirque du Soleil "The Land of Fantasy" show in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg smile after getting married in Magleby Church, in Magleby, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky from the Puerto del Viento mountain pass at dawn in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cut out photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit in the stands at The City Ground, in Nottingham, Britain. Action Images/Andrew Boyers
A promoter wears a face shield during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show, after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries a box while climbing steps to the Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
