Fri Jul 17, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Airplanes of the Scandinavian Airshow draw a heart in the sky, above the Turning Torso building, in Malmo, Sweden. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Airplanes of the Scandinavian Airshow draw a heart in the sky, above the Turning Torso building, in Malmo, Sweden.  Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Airplanes of the Scandinavian Airshow draw a heart in the sky, above the Turning Torso building, in Malmo, Sweden.  Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stays in a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A woman stays in a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan.  REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman stays in a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan.  REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A child plays on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A child plays on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A child plays on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A flood-affected man stands in the water after his house got flooded in Bogura, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A flood-affected man stands in the water after his house got flooded in Bogura, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A flood-affected man stands in the water after his house got flooded in Bogura, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of the oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted in Mexico on corruption charges, sits inside a car as he is escorted after his extradition from Spain, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of the oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted in Mexico on corruption charges, sits inside a car as he is escorted after his extradition from Spain, in Mexico City.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso  

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of the oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted in Mexico on corruption charges, sits inside a car as he is escorted after his extradition from Spain, in Mexico City.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso  
Protesters clash with police officers during a rally against a bill, which offers to extend the use of the Russian language in the educational system of Ukraine, near the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Protesters clash with police officers during a rally against a bill, which offers to extend the use of the Russian language in the educational system of Ukraine, near the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich  

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Protesters clash with police officers during a rally against a bill, which offers to extend the use of the Russian language in the educational system of Ukraine, near the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich  
European Union leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

European Union leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool    

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
European Union leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool    
A man reacts as he enters the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man reacts as he enters the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A man reacts as he enters the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Devotees and healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to the coronavirus, for his last rites at Smruti Temple premises in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees and healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to the coronavirus, for his last rites at Smruti...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Devotees and healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to the coronavirus, for his last rites at Smruti Temple premises in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Britain's Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Britain's Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS  
Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel's planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian town of Asira ash-Shamaliya. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel's planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian town of Asira ash-Shamaliya. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel's planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian town of Asira ash-Shamaliya. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  
Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    
Family and friends of Myron Wagner, 82, visit him from outside Bethany Retirement Living, as they practice social distancing in Fargo, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Family and friends of Myron Wagner, 82, visit him from outside Bethany Retirement Living, as they practice social distancing in Fargo, North Dakota.  REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Family and friends of Myron Wagner, 82, visit him from outside Bethany Retirement Living, as they practice social distancing in Fargo, North Dakota.  REUTERS/Dan Koeck
An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
A medical specialist treats patients at a day hospital that provides services free of charge, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A medical specialist treats patients at a day hospital that provides services free of charge, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A medical specialist treats patients at a day hospital that provides services free of charge, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
People exercise at the parking lot of a gym, where its fitness equipment was temporarily moved, as the government has not announced a reopening date for fitness centers, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People exercise at the parking lot of a gym, where its fitness equipment was temporarily moved, as the government has not announced a reopening date for fitness centers, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People exercise at the parking lot of a gym, where its fitness equipment was temporarily moved, as the government has not announced a reopening date for fitness centers, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  
The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected against an ambulance along the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected against an ambulance along the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected against an ambulance along the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel look for survivors trapped in the debris after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel look for survivors trapped in the debris after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas    

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel look for survivors trapped in the debris after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas    
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  
Farmers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against the cancellation of an "omnibus bill" that aims to revise dozens of existing laws to ease the way for investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Farmers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against the cancellation of an "omnibus bill" that aims to revise dozens of existing laws to ease the way for investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Farmers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against the cancellation of an "omnibus bill" that aims to revise dozens of existing laws to ease the way for investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  
Passengers sit separated by a curtain on a bus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Passengers sit separated by a curtain on a bus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Passengers sit separated by a curtain on a bus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda  
