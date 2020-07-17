Top Photos of the Day
Airplanes of the Scandinavian Airshow draw a heart in the sky, above the Turning Torso building, in Malmo, Sweden. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stays in a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A child plays on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A flood-affected man stands in the water after his house got flooded in Bogura, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of the oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted in Mexico on corruption charges, sits inside a car as he is escorted after his extradition from Spain, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters clash with police officers during a rally against a bill, which offers to extend the use of the Russian language in the educational system of Ukraine, near the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
European Union leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
A man reacts as he enters the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Devotees and healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to the coronavirus, for his last rites at Smruti...more
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Britain's Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS
Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel's planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian town of Asira ash-Shamaliya. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Family and friends of Myron Wagner, 82, visit him from outside Bethany Retirement Living, as they practice social distancing in Fargo, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck
An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A medical specialist treats patients at a day hospital that provides services free of charge, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People exercise at the parking lot of a gym, where its fitness equipment was temporarily moved, as the government has not announced a reopening date for fitness centers, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected against an ambulance along the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel look for survivors trapped in the debris after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Farmers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against the cancellation of an "omnibus bill" that aims to revise dozens of existing laws to ease the way for investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar...more
Passengers sit separated by a curtain on a bus in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
