Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jan 27, 2021 | 7:50am EST

Top Photos of the Day

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
1 / 22
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
2 / 22
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
4 / 22
A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 22
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim during a burial at the area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim during a burial at the area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim during a burial at the area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
6 / 22
Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash one year ago. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash one year ago. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash one year ago. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 22
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
9 / 22
Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 22
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Judy Lai Yee Chan at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Judy Lai Yee Chan at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Judy Lai Yee Chan at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 22
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 22
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
13 / 22
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
14 / 22
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 22
A man walks past barbed wire and security fencing as it surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man walks past barbed wire and security fencing as it surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A man walks past barbed wire and security fencing as it surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
16 / 22
An aerial view shows a giant land-art fresco by French artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa. Valentin Flauraud for Saype

An aerial view shows a giant land-art fresco by French artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa. Valentin Flauraud for Saype

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
An aerial view shows a giant land-art fresco by French artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa. Valentin Flauraud for Saype
Close
17 / 22
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
18 / 22
A woman walks past a telephone box, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman walks past a telephone box, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A woman walks past a telephone box, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 22
A man attends a protest in solidarity with Indian famers protesting against agricultural reforms outside the Indian Consulate in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man attends a protest in solidarity with Indian famers protesting against agricultural reforms outside the Indian Consulate in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A man attends a protest in solidarity with Indian famers protesting against agricultural reforms outside the Indian Consulate in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 22
Girls walk together as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Yoff neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Girls walk together as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Yoff neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Girls walk together as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Yoff neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 22
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 25 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 22 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 22 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Our socially distanced society

Our socially distanced society

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms overwhelmed police and stormed into the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi after tearing down barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.

The militarization of America's police

The militarization of America's police

A U.S. law allows the Department of Defense to transfer surplus military equipment to city and state law enforcement agencies across the country.

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast