Top Photos of the Day
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim during a burial at the area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash one year ago. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Judy Lai Yee Chan at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man walks past barbed wire and security fencing as it surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
An aerial view shows a giant land-art fresco by French artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa. Valentin Flauraud for Saype
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A woman walks past a telephone box, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man attends a protest in solidarity with Indian famers protesting against agricultural reforms outside the Indian Consulate in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls walk together as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Yoff neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
