Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Mar 25, 2021 | 8:35am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 28
People lay flowers on the police car of officer Eric Talley who died Monday responding to a call where a gunman opened fire on people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People lay flowers on the police car of officer Eric Talley who died Monday responding to a call where a gunman opened fire on people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People lay flowers on the police car of officer Eric Talley who died Monday responding to a call where a gunman opened fire on people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
2 / 28
A view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal . European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image /via Maxar Technologies

A view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal . European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image /via Maxar Technologies

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal . European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image /via Maxar Technologies
Close
3 / 28
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
4 / 28
Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 28
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Close
6 / 28
People attend a ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea.    KCNA via REUTERS

People attend a ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea.    KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People attend a ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea.    KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 28
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
8 / 28
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 28
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of the U.S. in action during the pairs short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of the U.S. in action during the pairs short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of the U.S. in action during the pairs short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund
Close
10 / 28
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe, visiting Biden administration members on 'Equal Pay Day' symbolic of the gender pay gap, pose for pictures at the lectern in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe, visiting Biden administration members on 'Equal Pay Day' symbolic of the gender pay gap, pose for pictures at the lectern in the press briefing room at the White House in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe, visiting Biden administration members on 'Equal Pay Day' symbolic of the gender pay gap, pose for pictures at the lectern in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 28
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 28
An aerial view shows gravediggers wearing protective suits carrying a coffin during the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

An aerial view shows gravediggers wearing protective suits carrying a coffin during the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
An aerial view shows gravediggers wearing protective suits carrying a coffin during the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
13 / 28
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
14 / 28
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
15 / 28
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool
Close
16 / 28
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 28
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 28
A view of Alnwick Gardens ahead of its reopening to the general public on Monday following the spread of the coronavirus in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A view of Alnwick Gardens ahead of its reopening to the general public on Monday following the spread of the coronavirus in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A view of Alnwick Gardens ahead of its reopening to the general public on Monday following the spread of the coronavirus in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
19 / 28
A man plays a cello in front of a sign that states "#BoulderStrong" at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A man plays a cello in front of a sign that states "#BoulderStrong" at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A man plays a cello in front of a sign that states "#BoulderStrong" at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
20 / 28
Ashes from the Pacaya volcano cover a plane on the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Ashes from the Pacaya volcano cover a plane on the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Ashes from the Pacaya volcano cover a plane on the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
21 / 28
Ley Daxa, a six month old migrant boy from Haiti, looks toward other children as he is walked by his mother Nadia after arriving to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ley Daxa, a six month old migrant boy from Haiti, looks toward other children as he is walked by his mother Nadia after arriving to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Ley Daxa, a six month old migrant boy from Haiti, looks toward other children as he is walked by his mother Nadia after arriving to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 28
A stuffed toy lies on the ground at El Centinela cemetery in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Medina

A stuffed toy lies on the ground at El Centinela cemetery in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A stuffed toy lies on the ground at El Centinela cemetery in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Medina
Close
23 / 28
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
24 / 28
Musician Cristiano de Andrade poses with his violin at Semiu hospital, as he participates in a project which brings music to healthcare workers, COVID-19 patients and relatives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Musician Cristiano de Andrade poses with his violin at Semiu hospital, as he participates in a project which brings music to healthcare workers, COVID-19 patients and relatives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Musician Cristiano de Andrade poses with his violin at Semiu hospital, as he participates in a project which brings music to healthcare workers, COVID-19 patients and relatives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
25 / 28
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
26 / 28
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
27 / 28
A man looks at cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man looks at cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A man looks at cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 24 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 23 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 22 2021
Pictures of the week

Pictures of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 19 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID

Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID

The Olympic torch relay begins, kicking off a four-month countdown to the delayed summer Games in Tokyo.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers gather to watch the lava fountains on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is restored ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain.

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast