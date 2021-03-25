Top Photos of the Day
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
People lay flowers on the police car of officer Eric Talley who died Monday responding to a call where a gunman opened fire on people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal . European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image /via Maxar Technologies
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
People attend a ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States...more
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of the U.S. in action during the pairs short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe, visiting Biden administration members on 'Equal Pay Day' symbolic of the gender pay gap, pose for pictures at the lectern in the press briefing room at the White House in...more
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows gravediggers wearing protective suits carrying a coffin during the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more
A view of Alnwick Gardens ahead of its reopening to the general public on Monday following the spread of the coronavirus in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A man plays a cello in front of a sign that states "#BoulderStrong" at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Ashes from the Pacaya volcano cover a plane on the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Ley Daxa, a six month old migrant boy from Haiti, looks toward other children as he is walked by his mother Nadia after arriving to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A stuffed toy lies on the ground at El Centinela cemetery in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Medina
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Musician Cristiano de Andrade poses with his violin at Semiu hospital, as he participates in a project which brings music to healthcare workers, COVID-19 patients and relatives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A man looks at cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
