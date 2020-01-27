Top Photos of the Day
Mourners gather near an image of Kobe Bryant shown on a large screen outside the Staples Center after the retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards to include Song of the Year for Bad Guy, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Ariana Grande arrives at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of Central Industrial Security Force march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A rescue worker holds a child that was found alive in the rubble of a collapsed building in Elazig, Turkey. Brigade/Handout via REUTERS TV
LA county firefighters work at the scene of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division practice their landing while training before jumps with commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city has stoped inter-province buses services as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a historical military club, dressed in a World War Two uniform, take part in the historical re-enactment of a battle of breakthrough of the Leningrad Siege in Gostilitsy near Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
An American flag is illuminated in the empty U.S. Capitol rotunda after the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves the Venezuelan national flag during a rally with Venezuelans living in Spain, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain....more
Mourners arrive at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Debris seen following the crash of a C-130 air tanker plane after dropping fire retardant, in Snowy Mountains, New South Wales, Australia. NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE /via REUTERS
The New York Choy Lay Fut dance team banner is seen among the crowd during a rainy Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan. REUTERS/Rengim Mutevellioglu
A rescue worker stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A local resident hugs Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Iraqi demonstrator walks past burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
Cori Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Penelope Cruz kisses director and screenwriter Pedro Almodovar after he wins the award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Dolor y gloria (Pain and Glory) during the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon...more
A Boeing 777X airplane takes off during its first test flight from the company's plant in Everett, Washington. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Jona Laks, survivor of Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele's experiments and her granddaughter, Lee Aldar walk as they visit the Auschwitz death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Nir Elias
