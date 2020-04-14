Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 14, 2020 | 6:53am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    
Close
1 / 16
Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. &nbsp; Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK

Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana.   Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana.   Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK
Close
2 / 16
A man gets in through a barrier, which was built to block buildings from a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man gets in through a barrier, which was built to block buildings from a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A man gets in through a barrier, which was built to block buildings from a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
3 / 16
Words that read 'Capitalism is the virus' are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Words that read 'Capitalism is the virus' are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Words that read 'Capitalism is the virus' are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
4 / 16
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse that died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse that died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse that died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera    
Close
5 / 16
Gravediggers open new graves at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero

Gravediggers open new graves at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero
Close
6 / 16
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
7 / 16
Izabela Pitcher owner of Prior Attire and her husband Lucas take their daily evening walk around their Buckinghamshire village near Milton Keynes dressed in historical attire, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Izabela Pitcher owner of Prior Attire and her husband Lucas take their daily evening walk around their Buckinghamshire village near Milton Keynes dressed in historical attire, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Buckinghamshire, Britain....more

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Izabela Pitcher owner of Prior Attire and her husband Lucas take their daily evening walk around their Buckinghamshire village near Milton Keynes dressed in historical attire, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs    
Close
8 / 16
A patient is transported at the emergency entrance outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A patient is transported at the emergency entrance outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A patient is transported at the emergency entrance outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
9 / 16
A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    
Close
10 / 16
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
11 / 16
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a man in a van while the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp;

A health worker sprays disinfectant on a man in a van while the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a man in a van while the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah  
Close
12 / 16
People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus spread in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde &nbsp;

People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus spread in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus spread in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde  
Close
13 / 16
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi. &nbsp; Manan Vatsyayana/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi.   Manan Vatsyayana/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi.   Manan Vatsyayana/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
14 / 16
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
15 / 16
A woman goes through a disinfection point before entering the Congress building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado &nbsp;

A woman goes through a disinfection point before entering the Congress building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado  

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A woman goes through a disinfection point before entering the Congress building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado  
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 13 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The New York metropolitan area had its highest daily death toll last week but also saw a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to intubate critically ill patients.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast