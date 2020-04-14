Top Photos of the Day
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK
A man gets in through a barrier, which was built to block buildings from a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
Words that read 'Capitalism is the virus' are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse that died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gravediggers open new graves at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Izabela Pitcher owner of Prior Attire and her husband Lucas take their daily evening walk around their Buckinghamshire village near Milton Keynes dressed in historical attire, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Buckinghamshire, Britain....more
A patient is transported at the emergency entrance outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a man in a van while the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus spread in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi. Manan Vatsyayana/Pool via REUTERS
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman goes through a disinfection point before entering the Congress building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
