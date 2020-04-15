Top Photos of the Day
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Health workers are seen as a sign reading 'Thank you' hangs from a window at a hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sits outside in Dalston as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London, Britain, April 14. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man wearing a face mask is seen, reflected in his electric bike's rearview mirror, on a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
An employee of a flower shop destroys unsold flowers in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Gerard (17) poses with boxing gloves at his home as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Izabela Pitcher owner of Prior Attire and her husband Lucas take their daily evening walk around their Buckinghamshire village near Milton Keynes dressed in historical attire, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Buckinghamshire, Britain....more
A Russian serviceman wearing a protective mask looks out of a military vehicle during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, April 14. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin
A man gets in through a barrier, which was built to block buildings from a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
Words that read 'Capitalism is the virus' are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A patient is transported at the emergency entrance outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a man in a van while the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK
People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus spread in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi. Manan Vatsyayana/Pool via REUTERS
A woman goes through a disinfection point before entering the Congress building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
