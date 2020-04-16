Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order, amid the spread of coronavirus, at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Seth Herald &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance to downstairs has been blocked following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, &nbsp;China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A New York City Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assists a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Peng Jing, 24, attends &nbsp;her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
An excavator works next to the body of a woman who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Dr Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease, at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Health workers gesture as citizens show their support from their balconies and windows, amid the spread of coronavirus, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
People walk around their living quarters at a temporary men's shelter run by the Downtown Emergency Service Center at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, currently with 75 beds spaced at least six feet apart, during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington. The location has had two positive cases of the disease, with both people moved into isolation and the rest testing negative. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Supporters of the ruling Democratic Party wearing face masks react as they watch a news report on results of exit polls in the parliamentary elections in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A man reacts as a medical worker takes a mouth sample for coronavirus during a community testing in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus &nbsp;at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A Russian army serviceman wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a factory amid the coronavirus outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Anton Vaganov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Workers check protective chambers with gloves attached made for hospitals at a workshop, during the curfew imposed by the government amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A person in a protective suit near St James' Park as the spread of coronavirus continues in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A combination photo shows people in face masks posing for photos on their way to the supermarket or bank in Singapore. Singapore on Wednesday implemented mandatory wearing of masks as part of stricter measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. &nbsp;REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat, at the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A mural in tribute to the NHS is pictured as a woman walks by while the spread of coronavirus continues in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman walks past a queue of voters wearing masks, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while waiting to cast their ballots at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A shadow of a man talking on the phone is seen next to thrown gloves, during a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus, outside Los Ceibos hospital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
