Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 8:54am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp; &nbsp;

A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    
Close
1 / 20
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus, in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus, in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus, in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Close
2 / 20
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
4 / 20
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn    
Close
5 / 20
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians wearing personal protective equipment lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians wearing personal protective equipment lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians wearing personal protective equipment lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    
Close
6 / 20
A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced the extension of the state of emergency, which had already been declared for the capital and some prefectures, to the whole country, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced the extension of the state of emergency, which had already been declared for the capital and some prefectures, to the whole country, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced the extension of the state of emergency, which had already been declared for the capital and some prefectures, to the whole country, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
A man drives a convertible car, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, during sunny spring weather on a road between two rape fields near Schinznach-Dorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man drives a convertible car, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, during sunny spring weather on a road between two rape fields near Schinznach-Dorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A man drives a convertible car, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, during sunny spring weather on a road between two rape fields near Schinznach-Dorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann    
Close
8 / 20
Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online 'PE with Joe' Joe Wickes' exercise class on 'Fancy dress Friday', dressed as superheroes, at home in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online 'PE with Joe' Joe Wickes' exercise class on 'Fancy dress Friday', dressed as superheroes, at home in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online 'PE with Joe' Joe Wickes' exercise class on 'Fancy dress Friday', dressed as superheroes, at home in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Close
9 / 20
Laboratory staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, take a blood sample for serological test on a resident of the La Weiss retirement home in Kaysersberg, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Laboratory staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, take a blood sample for serological test on a resident of the La Weiss retirement home in Kaysersberg, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann  ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Laboratory staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, take a blood sample for serological test on a resident of the La Weiss retirement home in Kaysersberg, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann    
Close
10 / 20
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi &nbsp;

Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi  

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi  
Close
11 / 20
Senator Roy Blunt takes questions from a reporter during a Senate Pro Forma session on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Senator Roy Blunt takes questions from a reporter during a Senate Pro Forma session on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Senator Roy Blunt takes questions from a reporter during a Senate Pro Forma session on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
12 / 20
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance to downstairs has been blocked following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, &nbsp;China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp;

Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance to downstairs has been blocked following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing,  China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang  

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance to downstairs has been blocked following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing,  China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang  
Close
13 / 20
Life in lockdown: Ines Prandini, 85, wears a protective face mask as she plays soccer with her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, on the street outside their home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Life in lockdown: Ines Prandini, 85, wears a protective face mask as she plays soccer with her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, on the street outside their home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Life in lockdown: Ines Prandini, 85, wears a protective face mask as she plays soccer with her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, on the street outside their home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage, as a measure to stem the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the market centre in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage, as a measure to stem the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the market centre in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage, as a measure to stem the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the market centre in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
15 / 20
Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen    
Close
16 / 20
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 20
Peng Jing, 24, attends &nbsp;her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Peng Jing, 24, attends  her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Peng Jing, 24, attends  her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
18 / 20
An excavator works next to the body of a woman who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

An excavator works next to the body of a woman who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
An excavator works next to the body of a woman who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
Close
19 / 20
Brothers Luca (5) and Christian 92) dressed as Mario and Luigi during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Cheshunt, Britain. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell &nbsp; &nbsp;

Brothers Luca (5) and Christian 92) dressed as Mario and Luigi during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Cheshunt, Britain. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Brothers Luca (5) and Christian 92) dressed as Mario and Luigi during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Cheshunt, Britain. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell    
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photo from the last 24 hours.

Apr 16 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 15 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 13 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

The normally bustling Las Strip Strip sits empty of visitors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast