Top Photos of the Day

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus...more

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close