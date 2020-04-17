Top Photos of the Day
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus, in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm during the outbreak of the coronavirus...more
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond,...more
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians wearing personal protective equipment lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York....more
A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced the extension of the state of emergency, which had already been declared for the capital and some prefectures, to the whole country, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
A man drives a convertible car, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, during sunny spring weather on a road between two rape fields near Schinznach-Dorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online 'PE with Joe' Joe Wickes' exercise class on 'Fancy dress Friday', dressed as superheroes, at home in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laboratory staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, take a blood sample for serological test on a resident of the La Weiss retirement home in Kaysersberg, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann ...more
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Senator Roy Blunt takes questions from a reporter during a Senate Pro Forma session on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance to downstairs has been blocked following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Life in lockdown: Ines Prandini, 85, wears a protective face mask as she plays soccer with her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, on the street outside their home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have...more
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage, as a measure to stem the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the market centre in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Peng Jing, 24, attends her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
An excavator works next to the body of a woman who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Brothers Luca (5) and Christian 92) dressed as Mario and Luigi during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Cheshunt, Britain. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell
