Top Photos of the Day

Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
1 / 24
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
2 / 24
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus after 6 weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
3 / 24
A man stands behind a makeshift barricade set up to stop people from entering a lane, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of coronavirus, in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
4 / 24
Ethiopian Orthodox deacons sing during the Easter eve sermon at the Holy Trinity Cathedral amid the coronavirus outbreak Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
5 / 24
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Sam Thomas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
6 / 24
Two men hold signs as they protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as hundreds gather to demonstrate at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
7 / 24
Internal adolescents are detained by security personnel in the General Department of Socio-Educational Actions after a rebellion, Rio de Janeiro, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
8 / 24
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
9 / 24
A member of the medical personnel works as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at the intensive care unit at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
10 / 24
Archimandrite Partenie attends Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavroro as the service is streamed online due to coronavirus lockdown measures taking effect across the country in North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
11 / 24
A woman with a bicycle is seen by bluebells in Epping Forest, Wanstead, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
12 / 24
A woman walks on the roof of a residential building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
13 / 24
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
14 / 24
A woman wearing a handmade mask sits with her dogs Junkie and Zuzu near the Vessel during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
15 / 24
A person walks along the sand under flags of the United States of America at the Coney Island beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
16 / 24
Clowns perform to entertain Palestinian children amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
17 / 24
Men wearing protective gear bury the body of the Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died on Friday after contracting the coronavirus, at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
18 / 24
RCMP officers go over a car collision scene involving the fake RCMP car driven by Gabriel Wortman in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/John Morris &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
19 / 24
A girl reacts as health official uses a swab to collect a sample in a village during the curfew amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
20 / 24
Men work on the construction of new niches at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
21 / 24
People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
22 / 24
A Palestinian youth rides a horse along a beach during sunset amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
23 / 24
A child is seen in a nopal (prickly pear) cactus field, one of the national staple foods, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, at Milpa Alta municipality in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
24 / 24
