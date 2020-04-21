Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City's new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
People wear face masks at Shinagawa station during rush hour after the government expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Marine mammals unit supervisor Danielle Fox and a sea lion named Malie stop to look at the elephants while taking advantage of empty zoo grounds at Taronga Zoo Sydney in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A woman watches as an officer from the New York Police Department helps workers carry a body out of a house amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits clean the windows outside the coronavirus ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles' stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, &nbsp;in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell, left and Charlie Campbell, right, after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
The FSC 101 Engineering Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard unloads groceries to be distributed at a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
People observe social distancing as they sit and watch Britain's Prince Charles speaking on a TV screen with a recorded message at the official opening of the new Dragon's Heart Hospital, built at the Principality Stadium to care for coronavirus patients, in Cardiff, Britain. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
People stand still in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Swans are seen with a submerged bike in a river in Witney, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Witney, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A man looks out of his car during a traffic stoppage, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Dayaram Kushwaha, a migrant worker, carries his 5-year-old son, Shivam, on his shoulders as they walk along a road to return to their village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A groomer trims the fur of a dog after pet grooming salons have been reopened in Prague as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Nurse Samantha Poirier, 28-year-old, checks an artificial respirator as she treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus at a residential area in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Registered nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center hold a candlelight vigil at their shift change to describe conditions and the need for more N95 respirators and protective gear during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Irvine, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A volunteer wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant during the coronavirus outbreak at a community near Hua Lamphong train station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
