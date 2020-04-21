Top Photos of the Day
A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City's new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers in the Bronx borough of New York City....more
People wear face masks at Shinagawa station during rush hour after the government expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Marine mammals unit supervisor Danielle Fox and a sea lion named Malie stop to look at the elephants while taking advantage of empty zoo grounds at Taronga Zoo Sydney in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A woman watches as an officer from the New York Police Department helps workers carry a body out of a house amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers wearing protective suits clean the windows outside the coronavirus ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles' stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell, left and Charlie Campbell, right, after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds,...more
The FSC 101 Engineering Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard unloads groceries to be distributed at a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People observe social distancing as they sit and watch Britain's Prince Charles speaking on a TV screen with a recorded message at the official opening of the new Dragon's Heart Hospital, built at the Principality Stadium to care for coronavirus...more
People stand still in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Swans are seen with a submerged bike in a river in Witney, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Witney, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man looks out of his car during a traffic stoppage, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dayaram Kushwaha, a migrant worker, carries his 5-year-old son, Shivam, on his shoulders as they walk along a road to return to their village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India....more
A groomer trims the fur of a dog after pet grooming salons have been reopened in Prague as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Nurse Samantha Poirier, 28-year-old, checks an artificial respirator as she treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier...more
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus at a residential area in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Registered nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center hold a candlelight vigil at their shift change to describe conditions and the need for more N95 respirators and protective gear during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Irvine, California. ...more
A volunteer wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant during the coronavirus outbreak at a community near Hua Lamphong train station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 35 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.
Our natural world on Earth Day
Spectacular views of the environment to celebrate Earth Day.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York continues a downward trend on a path toward stabilizing its battered healthcare system.
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at U.S. food banks as more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment amid the coronvirus lockdown.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.