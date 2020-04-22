Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2020 | 7:56am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they say. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they say.  REUTERS/David Ryder    
Close
1 / 25
A man is tested for coronavirus at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man is tested for coronavirus at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A man is tested for coronavirus at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
2 / 25
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp;

Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  
Close
3 / 25
The carcass of a humpback whale lies washed up at Baker Beach in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The carcass of a humpback whale lies washed up at Baker Beach in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The carcass of a humpback whale lies washed up at Baker Beach in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 25
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus outbreak, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus outbreak, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus outbreak, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  
Close
5 / 25
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning at the Biebrzanski National Park near Bialystok, Poland. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning at the Biebrzanski National Park near Bialystok, Poland. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning at the Biebrzanski National Park near Bialystok, Poland. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan.  REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    
Close
7 / 25
A red rag hangs in a window as a distress signal to receive government aid and subsidies, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

A red rag hangs in a window as a distress signal to receive government aid and subsidies, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A red rag hangs in a window as a distress signal to receive government aid and subsidies, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  
Close
8 / 25
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Close
9 / 25
Workers make face masks at a local clothing manufacturer after it switched part of its production from clothing exports to making protective masks, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Workers make face masks at a local clothing manufacturer after it switched part of its production from clothing exports to making protective masks, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Workers make face masks at a local clothing manufacturer after it switched part of its production from clothing exports to making protective masks, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
10 / 25
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus outbreak, at the Dr. Joao Lucio Pereira Machado hospital in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus outbreak, at the Dr. Joao Lucio Pereira Machado hospital in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus outbreak, at the Dr. Joao Lucio Pereira Machado hospital in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 25
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
12 / 25
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where predatory animals now roam amid the coronavirus restrictions that have closed beaches and emptied sidewalks. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen &nbsp;

A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where predatory animals now roam amid the coronavirus restrictions that have closed beaches and emptied sidewalks. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where predatory animals now roam amid the coronavirus restrictions that have closed beaches and emptied sidewalks. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen  
Close
13 / 25
A girl affected by anti-coronavirus government measures receives a face mask at a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

A girl affected by anti-coronavirus government measures receives a face mask at a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A girl affected by anti-coronavirus government measures receives a face mask at a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
Close
14 / 25
People practice social distancing during sunset after the Austrian government loosened its lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak in Maria Plain, Austria. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People practice social distancing during sunset after the Austrian government loosened its lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak in Maria Plain, Austria.    REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
People practice social distancing during sunset after the Austrian government loosened its lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak in Maria Plain, Austria.    REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 25
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
16 / 25
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Metro Manila, Philippines. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Metro Manila, Philippines.  REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Metro Manila, Philippines.  REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
17 / 25
The Fort Myers Police Department makes a heart out of police cars to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, Florida. FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS

The Fort Myers Police Department makes a heart out of police cars to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, Florida. FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The Fort Myers Police Department makes a heart out of police cars to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, Florida. FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 25
The National Congress is seen during Brasilia's 60th anniversary, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

The National Congress is seen during Brasilia's 60th anniversary, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The National Congress is seen during Brasilia's 60th anniversary, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
19 / 25
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp;

Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine  
Close
20 / 25
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Drone Base

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
21 / 25
An employee works at the Nissan plant, as Nissan produces visors for the NHS, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp;

An employee works at the Nissan plant, as Nissan produces visors for the NHS, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
An employee works at the Nissan plant, as Nissan produces visors for the NHS, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
Close
22 / 25
Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital due to the spread of the coronavirus, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital due to the spread of the coronavirus, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital due to the spread of the coronavirus, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
23 / 25
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility during the global coronavirus outbreak in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker &nbsp; &nbsp;

An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility during the global coronavirus outbreak in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility during the global coronavirus outbreak in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker    
Close
24 / 25
Workers wearing protective equipment are seen on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp; &nbsp;

Workers wearing protective equipment are seen on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment are seen on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 20 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 17 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photo from the last 24 hours.

Apr 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus in New York continues a downward trend on a path toward stabilizing its battered healthcare system.

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not experienced in years: clean air.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

The true extent of Britain's COVID-19 death toll was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of April 10, according to data that put the country on track to become among the worst-hit in Europe.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 35 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast