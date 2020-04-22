Top Photos of the Day
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank...more
A man is tested for coronavirus at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike...more
The carcass of a humpback whale lies washed up at Baker Beach in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus outbreak, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning at the Biebrzanski National Park near Bialystok, Poland. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A red rag hangs in a window as a distress signal to receive government aid and subsidies, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for...more
Workers make face masks at a local clothing manufacturer after it switched part of its production from clothing exports to making protective masks, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus outbreak, at the Dr. Joao Lucio Pereira Machado hospital in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where predatory animals now roam amid the coronavirus restrictions that have closed beaches and emptied sidewalks. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A girl affected by anti-coronavirus government measures receives a face mask at a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People practice social distancing during sunset after the Austrian government loosened its lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak in Maria Plain, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The Fort Myers Police Department makes a heart out of police cars to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, Florida. FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS
The National Congress is seen during Brasilia's 60th anniversary, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Drone Base
An employee works at the Nissan plant, as Nissan produces visors for the NHS, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital due to the spread of the coronavirus, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility during the global coronavirus outbreak in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Workers wearing protective equipment are seen on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
