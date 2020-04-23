Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran. WANA/Sepah News via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags on Earth Day, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Paramedics move a man to an ambulance after he collapsed while waiting in line during a food rescue operation run by City Harvest during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Medical personnel jump in the COVID-19 unit at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold a tree-planting ceremony outside the Oval Office on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at the White House in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A with the seventh batch of SpaceX broadband network satellites, at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A Palestinian worker sprays water outside shops decorated ahead of the holy fasting month, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A girl holds a book on a riverbank, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Whitmore, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A man is reflected in a mirror as he looks at police officers near the shops during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station of the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An eighteen-day-old water buffalo called 'COVID', that was born during the coronavirus outbreak, is pictured at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A man prepares a coffin wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) at Fowles Funeral Services in Winsford as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Winsford, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Migrant labourers rest in cement pipes during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A street vendor wearing a face mask is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they say. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Aaliyah Hadj-Lakehal (5), looks on whilst Daisy Cinque from Park Lane Stables walks pony Wizz in Teddington during a scheme called 'Tiny pony at your window' as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
