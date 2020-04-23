Top Photos of the Day

Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank...more

Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they say. REUTERS/David Ryder

