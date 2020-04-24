Top Photos of the Day
Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center amid the lockdown, in Entebbe, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado....more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adjusts her face mask before signing H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Healthcare Enhancement Act, an additional economic stimulus package that passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, during a signing...more
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person takes a picture of a piece of Banksy street art titled 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum', now adorned with a protective face mask, at Albion Dock in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A doctor examines a student, who studies in Kota town in Rajasthan state and was stranded after a nationwide lockdown, following his arrival in the home state of Gujarat from Rajasthan, at a government office building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad,...more
Commuters are seen following social distancing rules while they line up for public transport before a curfew in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, speaks to his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York. REUTERS/Joy Malone...more
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A with the seventh batch of SpaceX broadband network satellites, at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit with the coronavirus, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues...more
An eighteen-day-old water buffalo called 'COVID', that was born during the coronavirus outbreak, is pictured at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Muslim clerics pray as they await the sighting of the new moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown, in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A healthcare worker writes 'cute dimples' on a sign as a firefighter appears at her window during a parade of thanks at UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest COVID-19 patient, who has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Rep. Jim Jordan reviews his notes ahead of a House Rules Committee markup session on a House resolution authorizing remote voting by proxy in the House of Representatives during a pandemic emergency on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Orthodox Jewish man and two children wear protective face masks as they speak to a healthcare worker outside a MedRite Urgent Care facility offering testing for antibodies to the coronavirus disease in the New York City suburb of Spring Valley,...more
Resident Mrs Oury, 89, reacts as her daughters Anne and Cecile wave behind a glass during a visit at 'Les Figuiers' retirement home amid the coronavirus outbreak in Villeneuve-Loubet, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran. WANA/Sepah News via REUTERS
Board Certified Chaplain Bill Simpson prays with a patient under investigation for coronavirus at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in order to prevent infections following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags on Earth Day, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
