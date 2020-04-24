Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center amid the lockdown, in Entebbe, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adjusts her face mask before signing H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Healthcare Enhancement Act, an additional economic stimulus package that passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, during a signing ceremony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A person takes a picture of a piece of Banksy street art titled 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum', now adorned with a protective face mask, at Albion Dock in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A doctor examines a student, who studies in Kota town in Rajasthan state and was stranded after a nationwide lockdown, following his arrival in the home state of Gujarat from Rajasthan, at a government office building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Commuters are seen following social distancing rules while they line up for public transport before a curfew in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, speaks to his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A with the seventh batch of SpaceX broadband network satellites, at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit with the coronavirus, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France. &nbsp; REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
An eighteen-day-old water buffalo called 'COVID', that was born during the coronavirus outbreak, is pictured at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Muslim clerics pray as they await the sighting of the new moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown, in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A healthcare worker writes 'cute dimples' on a sign as a firefighter appears at her window during a parade of thanks at UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest COVID-19 patient, who has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Rep. Jim Jordan reviews his notes ahead of a House Rules Committee markup session on a House resolution authorizing remote voting by proxy in the House of Representatives during a pandemic emergency on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
An Orthodox Jewish man and two children wear protective face masks as they speak to a healthcare worker outside a MedRite Urgent Care facility offering testing for antibodies to the coronavirus disease in the New York City suburb of Spring Valley, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Resident Mrs Oury, 89, reacts as her daughters Anne and Cecile wave behind a glass during a visit at 'Les Figuiers' retirement home amid the coronavirus outbreak in Villeneuve-Loubet, France. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran. WANA/Sepah News via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Board Certified Chaplain Bill Simpson prays with a patient under investigation for coronavirus at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in order to prevent infections following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags on Earth Day, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
