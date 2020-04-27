Top Photos of the Day

Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, after the Mexican...more

Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, after the Mexican government declared a health emergency and issued stricter regulations to contain the spread of the disease, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

