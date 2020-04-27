Top Photos of the Day
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, after the Mexican...more
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Igualada, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus restrictions in the state, in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
A musician is seen at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where people who have died from the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus pandemic in Galveston, Texas. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said....more
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte...more
Abdelhak Etlili, a handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules, at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who has taken to performing each Sunday from the porch of her home, sings to a gathering of neighbors during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake ...more
Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Frecce Tricolori perform over a deserted Via del Corso on Liberation Day following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A crescent moon is seen next to the King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City....more
Residents gather at their balconies to sing in tribute to healthcare workers and migrant workers during the coronavirus in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable, in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry...more
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, in Yichang, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A protester against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of coronavirus demonstrates at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman looks up at the Montlake Bridge with binoculars while protesting the recreational fishing ban in Washington State, in place until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson ...more
Milkman Darren Clark makes a home delivery of milk during his delivery round in the town of Albury, as business for his company 'Mr Milk' booms, in Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Worshippers perform Taraweeh prayer at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa
A marsh harrier carries a branch to build a nest in a forest near the village of Piatrylava, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
