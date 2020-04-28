Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Gang members are secured during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Izalco, El Salvador. El Salvador Presidency/via REUTERS

Gang members are secured during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Izalco, El Salvador. El Salvador Presidency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Gang members are secured during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Izalco, El Salvador. El Salvador Presidency/via REUTERS
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have the predawn meal before they start their fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have the predawn meal before they start their fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have the predawn meal before they start their fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta    
A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which carries out tests to detect the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which carries out tests to detect the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which carries out tests to detect the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina    
Abdelhak Etlili, a handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules, at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Abdelhak Etlili, a handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules, at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Abdelhak Etlili, a handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules, at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi    
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp;

People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott  

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott  
Activists organized by Black Lives Matter hold a rally at low speed in their cars as they highlight essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in underprivileged communities in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Activists organized by Black Lives Matter hold a rally at low speed in their cars as they highlight essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in underprivileged communities in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Activists organized by Black Lives Matter hold a rally at low speed in their cars as they highlight essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in underprivileged communities in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
Israeli soldiers from the paratroopers unit check their phones before the one0minute siren marking the beginning of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldier, amid the coronavirus restrictions, near Kisufim, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Israeli soldiers from the paratroopers unit check their phones before the one0minute siren marking the beginning of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldier, amid the coronavirus restrictions, near Kisufim, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Israeli soldiers from the paratroopers unit check their phones before the one0minute siren marking the beginning of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldier, amid the coronavirus restrictions, near Kisufim, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza REUTERS/Amir Cohen    
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus pandemic in Galveston, Texas. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus pandemic in Galveston, Texas. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus pandemic in Galveston, Texas. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara    
A crescent moon is seen next to the King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed &nbsp; &nbsp;

A crescent moon is seen next to the King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A crescent moon is seen next to the King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp; &nbsp;

Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine    
A fire burns at the migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece. Jose Cortez/via REUTERS

A fire burns at the migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece. Jose Cortez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A fire burns at the migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece. Jose Cortez/via REUTERS
Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley    
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Haugh of Urr, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Haugh of Urr, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Haugh of Urr, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith    
Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who has taken to performing each Sunday from the porch of her home, sings to a gathering of neighbors during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who has taken to performing each Sunday from the porch of her home, sings to a gathering of neighbors during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who has taken to performing each Sunday from the porch of her home, sings to a gathering of neighbors during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California.      REUTERS/Mike Blake    
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs    

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs    
Milkman Darren Clark makes a home delivery of milk during his delivery round in the town of Albury, as business for his company 'Mr Milk' booms, in Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Milkman Darren Clark makes a home delivery of milk during his delivery round in the town of Albury, as business for his company 'Mr Milk' booms, in Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Milkman Darren Clark makes a home delivery of milk during his delivery round in the town of Albury, as business for his company 'Mr Milk' booms, in Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
A musician is seen at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where people who have died from the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

A musician is seen at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where people who have died from the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A musician is seen at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where people who have died from the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, in Yichang, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, in Yichang, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, in Yichang, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable, in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable, in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable, in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero    
Israeli soldiers wear face masks as they stand next to the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died during conflicts, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern &nbsp;

Israeli soldiers wear face masks as they stand next to the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died during conflicts, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern  

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Israeli soldiers wear face masks as they stand next to the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died during conflicts, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern  
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
