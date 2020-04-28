Top Photos of the Day
Gang members are secured during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Izalco, El Salvador. El Salvador Presidency/via REUTERS
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have the predawn meal before they start their fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which carries out tests to detect the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Abdelhak Etlili, a handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules, at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Activists organized by Black Lives Matter hold a rally at low speed in their cars as they highlight essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in underprivileged communities in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Israeli soldiers from the paratroopers unit check their phones before the one0minute siren marking the beginning of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldier, amid the coronavirus restrictions, near Kisufim, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza...more
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus pandemic in Galveston, Texas. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said....more
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A crescent moon is seen next to the King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A fire burns at the migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece. Jose Cortez/via REUTERS
Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Haugh of Urr, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who has taken to performing each Sunday from the porch of her home, sings to a gathering of neighbors during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake ...more
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Milkman Darren Clark makes a home delivery of milk during his delivery round in the town of Albury, as business for his company 'Mr Milk' booms, in Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A musician is seen at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where people who have died from the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, in Yichang, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable, in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry...more
Israeli soldiers wear face masks as they stand next to the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died during conflicts, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
